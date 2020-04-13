DANVILLE — Flowers play an important role for the Christian religion during Easter time. Normally this time of year, church altars and many homes would be decorated with lily plants symbolizing purity, virtue, hope and life.
Kurt Weiss Greenhouses in Danville recently donated 50 lilies to the emergency department staff at Geisinger Medical Center to help lift spirits and hope during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“This is something we normally do for nursing homes and other community groups each year,” said Nikki Burrows, general manager of Kurt Weiss Greenhouses. “We just want to put a smile on the faces and provide a pick me up to the people on the frontline of this crisis.”
Burrows said that the greenhouse was going to have an extra 30,000 lilies this year that they would end up needing to throw away and this gave she and her staff a chance to do their part during the crisis.
“This donation made the emergency department staff feel truly cared for and appreciated, said Jami Studebaker, RN, team coordinator of the Geisinger Medical Center emergency department. “The lilies provided a symbol of hope and encouragement during a stressful time.”
The lilies had a message from the greenhouse staff that told of the significance of lilies during Easter time and closed with, “From our family to yours, let’s celebrate hope and life. Thank you for all you do!”
Kurt Weiss Greenhouses has been owned and operated by three generations of the Weiss family since 1960 and has multiple locations on the east coast, including in Mount Carmel and Danville.
