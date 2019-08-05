UC West End Fair crowns queen

LAURELTON — Three judges named a new queen Sunday night at the Union County West End Fair.
Hannah Zechman, a Mifflinburg Area High School junior, was crowned at Lincoln Park, Laurelton. In an essay about why people should support the fair, Zechman said it was a time when people were united in their love for the annual event.
“It is a time of year when everyone comes together,” she said. “It is a great place for families to come and a good place for people to have fun.”
Music, truck and tractor pulls, animal exhibitions, bingo and other activities were also cited by the eventual winner.
Zechman said promotion of the fair, alerting more people to the annual event, was a great way to make it grow.
“It is such an honor to be able to represent my fair,” she said after being crowned. “I love it here and I love the community and I can’t wait to serve my year.”
As it was put by 2018 Queen Katelyn Brouse before her successor was crowned, the post would require the new queen to promote agriculture. She described the industry as not only a major part of Union County life, but integral to the state economy.
Paige Rhyne was named second runner-up and Lauren Yost was named first runner-up for 2019. Rhyne was named princess in 2018 and gave a farewell speech in which she credited the support of her 4-H friends and her family.
Additional winners included Tiny Tassel Emma Martin, Little Miss Laurel Ramsey and Princess Kalyssa Heath.
Free “Military Monday” admission is offered today to active and retired members of the military with ID. At 5 p.m. rides and the midway will open, at 6, the 4-H and FFA judging is scheduled, at 6:30 there will be a Kiddie Pedal Powered Tractor Pull and at 6:45 Re-Creation will take to the main stage for the first of two variety shows.
The fair continues through Saturday. Visit www.ucwef.com for more information.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
