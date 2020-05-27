LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors expect a draft of an ordinance governing solar panels will be up for an OK for advertising at their meeting of Monday, June 8.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, noted the earliest a final ordinance would be up for a public hearing would be at the meeting of Monday, July 13. A vote to adopt would also be on that date.
Residents offered their thoughts on solar at an online work session Monday evening.
Ken Field hoped the ordinance would be ready for posting as soon as possible. He noted that there may be a call for community solar power. Businesses may be interested in using alternate energy as a resource.
Sandy Field said renewable energy had economic and environmental benefits. She was glad the township was moving forward so that businesses, farms and residents could use it.
Judith Marvin asked that the public comment period be as long as possible. A seven-day-minimum, she said, was not long enough.
Kifolo replied that a 30-day review period was typical.
Supervisor Char Gray said Bucknell University was pondering three sites on its property for solar panel use.
Supervisors heard some changes by the end of the evening. Among them were a glare assessment requirement which will discussed at the June meeting.
Gray, representative to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA), said going to the green phase of pandemic recovery would allow BVRA to open its gymnastics center and pool.
Details of reopening the pool, summer camps and the like will be discussed tonight at a meeting of the BVRA board. Gray noted a water line break in the pool was in the process of being fixed.
Gray, also representative to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, said collective bargaining with organized officers would begin in June.
