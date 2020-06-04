WILLIAMSPORT — Three golds and four silvers were won by Pennsylvania College of Technology graphic design students in the 2020 American Advertising Awards. One student also received a $1,000 scholarship.
The awards were presented by the Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Advertising Federation.
Madison P. Shrout, of Petersburg, was presented with the chapter’s annual student scholarship, awarded to a student who submits an essay outlining career goals, educational achievements, and volunteer and work activities. Shrout also captured a gold award for her “The Downtown Dozen” packaging.
Also achieving gold honors were Kennedy L. Englert, of Williamsport, for her “Oh Say Can You She” children’s book design, and Gavin E. Hain, of Myerstown, for his “The Downtown Dozen” packaging.
Meredith A. Long, of Trevorton, captured two silver awards for her “Bright Mountain School Viewbook” and “Antagonist Brewing Company” packaging. Silvers were also presented in packaging to Heather L. Macpherson, of Basom, N,Y., for “Macabre Artisanal Chocolate Bars,” and to Anthony M. Niemeyer, of Red Lion, for “The Mean Bean Chocolate Bars.”
Shrout, Englert, Hain, Long and Niemeyer completed their Bachelor of Science degree studies in May. Macpherson continues as a senior in the fall.
