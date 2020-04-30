Dance studio to open in Milton

MILTON — A South Florida native with a passion for dance is preparing to open her own dance studio in Milton.
Ashley Emiliano is making plans to open AMK Dance Company this summer in the former Milton Shoe Factory building on Hepburn Street.
Emiliano noted that AMK represents what her initials will be — Ashley Marie Klopp — after she marries her fiance Bryant Klopp this fall.
"I am from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.," Emiliano said. "I started dancing when I was about 3 years old. I danced competitively... for about 12, 13 years."
She was part of the Dance Theatre of Broward's competition team. As part of the team, Emiliano participated in the 2004 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the FedEx Orange Bowl halftime show and the 2006 Super Bowl halftime show.
After briefly attending college, Emiliano left to explore dancing possibilities around the world.
"I've done a lot in New York City," she said. "I auditioned for a couple of things there, and in Las Vegas."
Emiliano also taught dance classes at numerous studios in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas.
She met her fiance, who is originally from Northumberland, while he was living in Florida. The couple eventually opted to move back to his native Central Pennsylvania.
"It was really difficult to get adjusted to (living in Pennsylvania) at first," Emiliano said. "I really like it now. I've met a lot of people... I feel like this is a great place to do what I want to do and bring something to the area that's a little bit different."
She's said AMK Dance Company will feature a "competitive studio."
"We are going to be competing a lot," Emiliano said. "There are studios around here that do that. My goal is to bring that to a new level."
She will also be offering classes in ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary dancing, as well as classes for adults.
"My goal is I definitely want to provide a positive atmosphere for everyone to come," Emiliano said. "I want them to come to dance and also have correct training.
"For the younger children, definitely, we want this to be a place where they can come and have some fun," she continued. "It's a great activity for them for exercise."
Depending on how quickly restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic clear, Emiliano hopes her dance company will have a soft opening this summer.
She hopes to offer summer camps, for children ages 3 to 14.
"(Participants) are, basically, going to be introduced to different styles," Emiliano said. "They will have some fun (activities)."
A full opening for AMK Dance Company is planned for immediately after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Emiliano is excited to begin offering the classes.
"(Dancing) is something I'm very passionate about," she said. "It's something I've always loved to do. Whenever I'm stressed out, I have anxiety, I'm worried about something, I can dance... It's an escape."
For more information on on the AMK Dance Company, visit the business' Facebook page.
