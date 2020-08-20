WATSONTOWN — As he sorted through 50 bags of items placed in front of the Delaware Township Municipal Building, Roman Pierce noted his satisfaction that his Eagle Scout project had reached its culminating point.
Pierce, who is 13 and is entering ninth grade in the Warrior Run School District, prepared 50 kits filled with various items which were distributed Wednesday through the Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.
In addition to those kits, Pierce said 18 others were assembled and distributed to individuals in need, all part of his Eagle Scout project.
“Originally, we were planning on giving baking kits out,” he said. “We decided we wanted to go bigger and reached out to Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
The kits included glass jars, baking powder, flour, salt, coffee filters and recipes.
Pierce noted that the kits contain items which will allow recipients to produce food in their own home, without any additional cost.
The process of planning and preparing the kits was extensive.
Pierce and fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 622 of Turbotville visited several area supermarkets seeking donations for the project.
Donors to the project included Weis Markets, Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Fairview Country Store, Wenger’s Grocery Outlet, Greenridge Market, Deer View Homes and numerous private individuals.
Pierce said the coronavirus pandemic impacted his ability to gather items to be included in the kits.
“Originally, were were planning on going to three stores, maybe four,” he said. “We went to at least 10.”
Pierce added that items to be included in the kits were in short supply at the supermarkets due to the pandemic. As a result, he had to visit a number of stores in order to gather enough supplies for the kits.
Ed Reaser, Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors coordinator, said he was thankful for Pierce’s contribution to the program.
“We’re definitely grateful for all the help we get,” he said.
Reaser added that Troop 622 has regularly supported Neighbors Helping Neighbors by holding canned food drives to support the effort.
According to Reaser, the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program distributes food items to those in need on the first and third Wednesday of each month, from the Delaware Township Municipal Building.
Currently, Reaser said the program provides items to around 100 families, or approximately 500 people.
He said the number of families needing support increased at the height of the pandemic, but has since gone back to levels prior to its onset.
The community has generously supported the program, Reaser said.
“We get a lot of good community support,” Reaser said. “We are thankful for all the support they give us. There’s a lot of outpouring of support from the community.”
Pierce was glad his Eagle Scout project was able to support the program. He was also surprised to have completed his project at such a young age.
“I didn’t think it would come this fast,” he said. “I’m only 13. I’m glad I had this chance.”
Pierce also noted that he enjoys participating in the various activities offered through Troop 622.
“The outings are great,” he said. “The troop is really big. They know what they’re doing (in planning activities).”
In school this year, Pierce hopes to participate in football, and track and field.
He is the son of Matthew and Amber Pierce.
