Aucker: 'Our staff is properly equipped'

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has been expecting its first local case of COVID-19, according to hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
Shortly after Aucker held a Friday morning conference call with area reporters, the first COVID-19 case in a Union County resident was confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
Two cases of COVID-19 were previously confirmed by tests administered at the hospital.
“Our patients should not be in fear of seeking services,” Aucker said. “Our staff is properly equipped to deliver care during the pandemic and their safety is as important to us as it is to their families.”
Aucker said COVID-19 plans have been subject to constant revision.
“We’ve been actively reviewing and refining our pandemic plan since January in preparation for seeing a growing number of positive cases,” Aucker said. “We have evaluated our capacity, staffing requirements and CDC guidelines for precautions.”
Revisions of guidelines were commonplace as the pandemic unfolds.
Aucker opened by stating there would be no additional information offered about a hospital unit to treat COVID-19 patients. Strict privacy rules would prevail and information would be supplied by the DOH.
But Aucker said all CDC safety protocols were followed at Evangelical, such as keeping patients with mild symptoms out of the Emergency Department. Basic imaging and lab procedure patients were also screened on arrival as well as employees arriving for work.
Four admitted COVID-19 patients would activate the special unit, Aucker said. It would allow people waiting for COVID-19 test results to be kept away from patients seeking care for other reasons.
“Ultimately, this is about good infection control practices,” she said. “It further reduces the likelihood of exposure for patients and staff.”
The grassroots movement to combat the shortage of surgical masks by making them at home was also noted.
“I appreciate the sentiment,” Aucker said. “But the science simply doesn’t support the use of materials not approved by OSHA.”
She said a study published by the US National Library of Medicine at the NIH cited moisture retention and poor filtration of a cloth mask increased the risk of infection by the person wearing them. If the situation changed, Aucker said they would put out a request specifying types of material and construction of masks.
Evangelical was notified Thursday it would receive shipment of supplies from the strategic national stockpile of gloves, face shields, respirators, gowns and procedure masks.
Potential aid from the pending $2.2 trillion federal package would be welcome, especially at Evangelical which Aucker noted was one of few independent community hospitals in the region. She cited Medicare payment improvement and flexibilities which were built in and appreciated.
She said President Donald Trump’s goal of getting the country up and running by mid-April was admirable but not happening at Evangelical.
“That is an admirable goal and I certainly appreciate optimism,” she said. “But I think if you look at the science behind the spread of infectious disease, and the pattern of infections through sources like Johns Hopkins, mid-April is probably an extremely aggressive goal.”
Aucker said the hospital was not preparing to fully open in mid-April because science did not warrant it. If the public stays home and practices social distancing, it would be a great help.
Once a positive test is confirmed, Aucker said only patients with symptoms which require hospitalization are cared for in the hospital.
“You have to be really sick to be hospitalized,” Aucker said. “You would have to be fairly recovered to be released to home.”
The threshold for discharge would was hard to determine. A patient who may have heart disease or a brittle diabetic conditions, would be different from an otherwise healhty person who contracts COVID-19.
Offers from community members, employees and businesses, for donations of funds, supplies and services have been generous and appreciated, Aucker said, even if not everything offered can be used.
Donors should call Donna Shuck, associate vice president for development, at 570-522-2596 or email donna.schuck@evanhospital.com.
Similarly, Aucker noted the need for blood donations, though the hospital supply was adequate. Calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or visiting www.redcrossblood.org was recommended.
