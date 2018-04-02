MILTON — From the halls of the Milton Area High School to the superintendents offices at four regional school districts, Milton graduates are carrying forth the lessons they learned in high school to lead other school districts.
Four Milton graduates are employed as superintendents throughout the region. Patricia Cross is serving at the Sullivan County School District, Chad Cohrs at the Selinsgrove Area School District, Jason Bendle at the Danville Area School District and Brett Misavage at the Shikellamy School District. Misavage is currently on an authorized leave of absence from his position.
“Education is a good field,” Cross said. “The fact that (we) graduated from Milton and either remained or came back to the area we came from... to give back to the community, is exciting.”
Cross graduated from the Milton Area High School in 1981.
“I loved accounting so I went into the accounting field,” Cross said. “I really loved that field. One of my responsibilities was explaining to people why they owed money or the situation they were in.”
While working with customers, Cross recalled her high school accounting teacher telling her that she should become a teacher.
“I went back (to school) and got my teaching degree,” Cross said. “I was a business teacher.”
After graduating from Bloomsburg University in 1995, she began teaching at the Montoursville Area High School. She also continued her education, earning a master’s degree from Bucknell University.
Cross worked in the Warrior Run School District for 13 years, leaving her role as high school principal in 2015 to accept the superintendent position in Sullivan County.
Similar to Cross, Cohrs also did not have education at the forefront of his mind when he entered college.
A 1980 Milton graduate, Cohrs enrolled as a chemistry major at Clarion University. He later switched to being an education major.
After graduating from Clarion, Cohrs taught earth and space science in the Central Dauphin and then Warrior Run school districts.
He taught science in Selinsgrove for nine years before stepping into various administrative roles. He has been superintendent for the past eight years.
Bendle, a 1995 Milton graduate, stepped into the superintendent position in Danville in January.
A graduate of Millersville University, Bendle taught social studies in Maryland.
He also taught in Lancaster schools while attaining a Masters in Education from Millersville. He later earned a doctoral degree from Immaculata University.
“From there, I went to work in Pottsville,” Bendle said. “I ended up at St. Clair, as the principal, then as superintendent.”
Each of the superintendents credit their Milton roots with helping them to attain professional success.
“When I was in school in Milton, I think I had many teachers and staff who were very supportive and encouraged me to be successful,” Cohrs said. “Many that were there were just overall very caring staff members.”
“I think this entire region has great schools, great school districts,” Bendle said. “I think that I was well prepared to go into college and got into education.
“I loved education,” he continued. “I loved being a teacher but I felt as I moved into leadership that I could affect organizations as a whole.”
Cohrs was the first member of his family to receive a college education.
“A lot of that had to do with the guidance and inspiration from my teachers, other administrators,” he said.
When she was in high school, Cross said Dan Sheaffer was a physical education teacher at the Milton Area High School. He served as Warrior Run superintendent during her tenure at the district.
“When you think about the connections you make as a kid, you find out they are your potential bosses,” she noted. “Those connections you make as a kid and in your hometown, they mean something. They help you.”
Cross also pointed to one of her Milton teachers, Dave Brown, as inspiring her.
“My business courses were a huge part of where I am now,” she said.
In addition to taking business courses, Cross took college-preparatory English and math classes.
“By combining both of those courses, I think that’s why I’m where I am now,” she said. “I was involved in student government and FBLA. Those clubs, and having those (classes), is what got me to where I am now.”
Cross also noted that the Sullivan County School District is similar to the Warrior Run and Milton districts. All are located in small, rural settings.
“That’s what I like,” she said. “Those are the connections I want to keep.”
Bendle enjoyed growing up in the Milton area.
He also finds it “interesting” that four Milton grads are working as superintendents in the area.
“It shows the quality of school districts that we have locally, Milton included, and the types of leaders that come out of those organizations,” Bendle said. “There’s many quality individuals that come out of Milton and our other local school districts.”
Like Cross and Bendle, Cohrs also noted that being educated in small school districts can lead to professional success.
“Just because you live in a small rural town in Pennsylvania, it doesn’t mean you can’t go on to do great things,” he said.
“In my case, I ended up in a position that I never dreamt that I could or would be in,” Cohrs said. “Don’t limit yourselves to even what’s in your imagination. Anything is possible.”
