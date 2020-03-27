HARRISBURG – Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 158th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. The public was afforded the opportunity to view the event via a live stream on the Academy Facebook page.
“The men and women graduating today join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” said Evanchick. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”
Six cadets received special awards and recognition:
• The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Gary Carneiro, Jefferson County, N.Y.
• The Col. Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Philip S. Pronick, Dauphin County
• The Col. John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Tristin C. Deneen, Fulton County
• The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Jacob E. Brown-Schields, Lycoming County
• The Col. Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam D. Roberts, Bradford County
• The Sgt. Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tyler A. Birdsall, Northumberland County
Troop assignments, local, and including local area graduates, are as follows:
Troop B, Washington
Jacob E. Brown-Schields of Lycoming County
Troop F, Milton
Kyle L. Drick of Lycoming County
Colton E. Killion of Lycoming County
Kyle L. Thorpe of Tioga County
Troop F, Montoursville
Patrick J. Kineston of Montour County
Logan T. Webb of Centre County
Troop F, Stonington
Tyler A. Birdsall of Northumberland County
Troop H, Newport
Anthony M. Stone of Columbia County
