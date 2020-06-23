LEWISBURG — Families with children in the Lewisburg Area School District have until Friday to complete a survey about reopening school.
One of the 11 questions asked responders to choose one of four options for the fall.
• Return to the building with appropriate safety restrictions and social distancing in place.
• A blended approach which balances in-person learning and learning remotely for all students such as alternating days or weeks in school and at home.
• Full time remote learning with district teachers leading classes.
• Online learning via the district e-school program.
The survey asked for names of parents or guardians as well as what grade level their children will attend in the 2020-21 school year. If any of the children in the family had a plan for an identified disability or a modification for a gifted student was also asked.
The greatest challenge during the time in-person school was shut in the spring was part of the survey. Choices included lack of reliable internet service, effective communication with teachers, balancing a parent's own work at home with their children's work and others.
Parents were also asked to what extent they are comfortable with their children returning to school in the fall if safety precautions such as social distancing are in place. Responses offered ranged from "very comfortable" to "very uncomfortable."
Whether a parent was comfortable with their child wearing a mask, if necessary, was a "yes" or "no" question as was whether a family has adequate internet service to support remote learning.
Transportation choices, including, walking, driving, parent pickup or drop-off and use of district transportation was also asked.
It was previously announced that a district family survey would be considered in a reopening plan. An athletic safety plan was also pending.
The surveymonkey.com poll is available via the district's website (www.lasd.us).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.