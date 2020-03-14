LEWISBURG – Under direction of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Union County Library System which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton will close beginning Monday and remain closed through Sunday, a period in alignment with school closures.
The decision, made Saturday, was consistent with Gov. Tom Wolf's efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus according to Glenn R. Miller, deputy secretary and Commissioner for Libraries.
In addition, all library sponsored programs and meeting room bookings are canceled until March 29. This includes group events and individual technology help appointments. This temporarily close of our doors will be a step in protecting those in our community who are the most vulnerable.
Fines will be waived for items due during the closure. Materials can be returned via 24/7 book drops.
The library will continue to follow the guidance of local, county, and state governments and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it was noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.