LEWISBURG — Another element of commencement for the Lewisburg Area High School Class of 2020 came together Saturday afternoon.
A video presentation was posted of 132 safely-distanced seniors receiving their diplomas over a week before in the high school auditorium. Traditional commencement speeches were edited into the presentation posted at www.lasd.us. Graduates also received congratulations from district officials and Paula Reber, LAHS principal.
District officials offered their thoughts on the school year which will forever be remembered as the year of the pandemic.
Student speakers included Hannah Drexler, valedictorian of the graduating class.
Drexler opened her remarks by saying it was neither the speech she ever dreamed of giving, nor was it the ceremony fellow graduates ever dreamed of attending. She recognize healthcare workers, essential workers and any person who has sacrificed or endured a loss since March.
“I felt, I still feel, unsure about my future next year, scared for my family and for vulnerable people everywhere, anxious for some sense of certainty,” Drexler continued. “In the past two months, I have cried a lot…and I certainly can’t call this the happiest period of my life. I’m sure many of you can relate.”
But Drexler praised the class, “a family of musicians, of athletes, of dramatists, hard-workers and overachievers,” for its strength. Along the way, she referred to philosopher Albert Camus, poet William Wordsworth and the Greek myth of Sisyphus, who was condemned forever to push a boulder up a mountain only to have it roll back down as he got to the top. The value of determination, Drexler concluded, was the take-away from the story of Sisyphus.
David Han shared the salutatorian honors with Christoper Rawson. Both offered remarks to viewers of the two-hour video.
Han opened by recognizing the efforts of the LAHS teaching staff for dealing with the last final two months of the school year.
“I would especially like to thank all the school’s faculty for their excellent response to the current pandemic,” he said. “As students, we don’t normally see the work done behind the scenes of running a school, but these past few months have shown how lucky we are to have such dedicated staff.”
Han encouraged fellow grads to have good, orderly direction as they leave secondary school for college, the armed forces or the workforce.
“We are all incredibly capable people at a point in our lives where anything is possible,” he pointed out. “At approximately our age, Alexander the Great conquered 18 countries, Joan of Arc saved France, Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein and Harry Potter defeated Voldemort for the second time.”
Han concluded by conceding the world was problem-filled, but he was excited that his generation could indeed make progress toward solutions.
Rawson, co-salutatorian, apologized that his remarks could not be delivered in person, but he was thankful that efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve allowed him to at least have his talk videoed in the school building.
“Sometimes things in life are unexpected,” he said. “We’ll plan celebrations that are unceremoniously canceled. We won’t get the job we want. We’ll lose loved ones. One thing we have in common is that we have, in some form or another, been affected by recent and unprecedented global health scares.”
School, Rawson continued, could be seen as a way to find ones self during a journey.
“Graduation, especially this year’s variation,” he said. “Is about how far we’ve come as students and individuals rather than a potentially exciting year that ended up being truncated.”
Rawson took inspiration from running cross country for five years.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from the sport, it’s that you just don’t give up,” he said. “No matter how tough things get, the satisfaction gained from cresting a hill and knowing that you did everything you possibly could to succeed is far more powerful than the pain you may be feeling.
“We just finished the biggest race of our lives so far, and we’re moments away from embarking on an even bigger one.”
Rawson acknowledged the many unknowns the class will face. But it was important to live in the moment rather than focusing on what has “been lost or stripped away.”
Kirstin Walter, a SUN ATI health professions student, also addressed the graduation via video. She credited the New Berlin-based institute for the motivation needed to continue her nursing education. Walter graduated as a certified nurse’s assistant (CNA).
The Senior Drive was scheduled to follow, in which students were driven by all four schools in the district and other parts of the community. Decoration of vehicles was encouraged.
Commencement followed a 2019-20 school year interrupted March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no in-school classes after that for fear of spreading the coronavirus.
A third stage, an in-person graduation, was planned for late July or early August depending on social distancing requirements and available venues.
