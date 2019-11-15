Saturday, Nov. 16
• Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library Toy Auction, doors open at 8 a.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Drawings at 1 p.m. ($)
• Fall book sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. All items are individually priced. Call 570-523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BookSale.
• Kids’ Day Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., World of Little League Museum and Official Store, 525 Montgomery Pike, South Williamsport.
• Scout Badge Program: Museum Experience, 10 to 11 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Turkey Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. (R)
• Retired Racing Greyhound adoption event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 1399 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg. 570-644-2358 or lrbgreys@ptd.net.
• Adult prom, 5 p.m., Watson Inn Moon Room, Watsontown. Benefits the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Musical Dystrophy Association. 570-538-3207. (R) ($)
• “Harvey,” 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• Quizzo at the Taber, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org. ($)
• Mifflinburg Area High School fall play, “Clue, On Stage (High School Edition),” 7 p.m. MAHS auditorium, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg. The board game comes to life. ($)
• Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School fall play, “The Marvelous Squad,” 7 p.m. DHEMS cafeteria, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg. Enter through main doors. ($)
• Warrior Run High School Drama Club fall play, “Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., high school auditorium. ($)
Sunday, Nov. 17
• Breakfast buffet, Potts Grove Fire Hall, located off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale concert, 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. www.SVCMusic.org. ($)
Monday, Nov. 18
• Empty Arms Support Group, 7 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital’s Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Lunch Forum, 11:30 a.m., La Primavera Restaurant, Route 45, Lewisburg. Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker will present “Community, Collaboration and Connections: Fueling Growth at Evangelical.”
• Make and take holiday decoration class, 2 p.m., the Village Common, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg. 570-523-4285. (R) ($)
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Veterans tribute, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Community Theater League, 100 W. Third St., Williamsport. Thomas Tudor will present “Arlington and the Tomb of the Unknowns.” 570-326-9500 or ckurtz@hudockcapital.com. (R)
• Secure Pork Supply Plan Writing Workshop, 5:30 p.m., Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1954 E. Third St., Williamsport. 877-345-0691. (R)
• Soul Warming Soups class, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Chef’s Place Boiardi Museum and Eatery, 139 S. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Climate Presentation and Discussion, 7 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Seven Mountains Audubon meeting, 7:30 p.m., Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Lauri Shaffer will present “Birding Adventures in Ecuador.” sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• Climate Presentation and Workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Girls Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• “Dairies Now and Then,” 6:30 p.m., The Adam Room, 3 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery. Presented by Dairy Maid Katelyn Taylor.
Friday, Nov. 22
• McEwensville Garden Club 44th annual Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community hall, Main Street, McEwensville.
• Music Together Parent Ed Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com. (R)
