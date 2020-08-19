Schiccatano confident in county's ability to handle November election

SUNBURY — With concerns about the potential for voter fraud and delays in ballot counting being expressed across the nation, Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano is confident in his county's ability to process the votes cast on Nov. 3.
"We had a large number of (mail-in ballots) in the (June) primary," Schiccatano said. "We counted all the votes in time, as compared with some counties in Pennsylvania that did not."
While he expects an increase in the number of mail-in ballots cast in November, he feels the county is prepared to handle those.
Using COVID-19 relief funds, Schiccatano said Northumberland County has purchased two additional scanning devices to be used to scan the mail-in ballots.
"We'll be bringing in extra people again because of all the absentee ballots that we expect," he said. "We will be prepared."
Schiccatano believes voter fraud could occur in states where ballots are being mailed to everyone on voter registration lists.
Recently, Schiccatano said Northumberland County removed from its voter registration list 6,000 people who were deceased or moved out of county.
If areas where mail-in ballots are being sent to everyone on registration lists — and those lists have not been properly maintained — Schicctano said hundreds of thousands of ballots could be mailed to people who are deceased or ineligible to vote.
"That's where your voter fraud comes in," Schiccatano said. "People could fill those applications out and send those in... That's why there's questions about voter fraud. If it's not caught, then it would be called cheating.
"There definitely is voter fraud, there always has been voter fraud," he added, speaking in general terms. "Everyone wants to keep it at a minimum."
Schiccatano said Northumberland County has a number of procedures in place to help prevent voter fraud.
When an individual requests an absentee ballot, he said the names of those individuals are sent to the polling places.
If someone arrives at a polling place stating they requested an absentee ballot, but did not submit it, that individual can fill out a provisional ballot at their polling place. Election officials will then confirm whether the requested absentee ballot was not submitted by the individual.
