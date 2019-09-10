Fossil dig planned

BEAVER SPRINGS — Merill Linn Conservancy will host a fossil dig between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Faylor Lake, near Beaver Springs.
Participants, who are invited to join the dig anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., will discover and collect fossils from a safe, quiet quarry that contain a rich trove of ancient life. Expect to find marine fossils, mainly brachiopods and crinoids; less common are trilobites, bivalves, gastropods, cephalopods, corals, and bryozoans.
Bucknell University Professor of Geology Jeff Trop, and his students, will guide fossil hunting and identify fossil finds. All are urged to wear clothing and footwear that can get dirty and to bring water, snacks, and sunscreen. Bring a hammer, chisel (or flathead screwdriver), and safety glasses or sunglasses to aid fossil collecting; a limited supply of equipment will be available to borrow. Participants are also invited to bring fossils they would like to have identified.
For more information, call 570-524-8666, email linn@ptd.net, or visit linnconservancy.org.
Directions to Shale Pit Road, Beaver Springs:
• From Mifflinburg, take Route 104 south four miles to Penns Creek. Turn right onto Troxelville Road and continue 8.5 miles to Troxelville. Bear left onto Route 235 for 2.5 miles. After Beaver Springs Dragway, turn right onto Middle Creek Road and continue 1.5 miles. Turn left onto Shale Pit Road and continue 0.5 miles. Fossil quarry will be on the right.
• From Middleburg, take Route 522 west 9.3 miles to Beaver Springs. After Beaver Creek Tractor, turn right onto Ridge Road, continue 1 mile. Turn right onto Stage Road and continue one mile. Take a sharp right onto Shale Pit Road and continue 1.2 miles. Fossil quarry and parking will be on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.