MIFFLINBURG — One of the cast members of “Shrek the Musical” took a moment before a recent rehearsal to sum up what the fable-filled musical is all about.
“Shrek the Musical” will be on stage at 7 nightly Thursday, March 19, through Saturday, March 21, at Mifflinburg Area High School, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg. Tickets will be available at the door.
Christopher Rapson (Shrek), said comparing the show with traditional musical theater such as “Guys and Dolls” or
“Kiss Me Kate was a stretch. The virtual who’s who of fable and fairy tale figures as well as the world’s best-loved ogre stands on its own merits.
“This one is more of a pop re-imagination of the movie Shrek that features famous fairy tale and folklore,” he said. “There are a lot of folks in the cast who have multiple parts and almost everyone has a line.”
Rapson, a veteran of many Mifflinburg Area High School productions, said this production has a big cast with a lot of music to learn.
“We were really taxed last year by (‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’) which had a lot of music,” Rapson said. “Our director came into this show knowing that this was going to be so music-heavy. More often we found ourselves rehearsing the music, even as leads. The lines squeeze in around the music more than the music squeezing in between the lines.”
An entire scene is used for one song, the Fiona Trio, during which Princess Fiona is shown growing up and is portrayed as a child, a teen and grown up. Kiley Aikey (Fiona) said it was her favorite.
“The song has a beautiful trio. Every time you hear it make you get goosebumps because it is so beautiful,” Aikey added. It takes her going from a young princess to somebody who is ready to start on her life.”
Aikey said the Fiona role is self-possessed, does what she wants to do and goes where she chooses without apologies. She compared the role to Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes.
A young Shrek also appears and is played by Ethan Allen.
Anthony Serrano (Donkey) said he made the role his own rather than replicating a well-known voice.
“I tried to almost let people know it is a teenager having fun on stage so people can be more immersed,” Serrano said. “When people come to see the show they are expecting a Donkey that is going to be boisterous, have a lot of energy and really portray an energetic animal. I just focused on keeping that child-like spirit alive in the character rather than copying styles.”
Declan MacPherson (Lord Farquaad), appears as a character described as “short in stature” and he accommodates accordingly. The main antagonist in the show is also the ruler of Duloc, home to the bevy of fairy take creatures seen on stage. MacPherson noted the music in Shrek contains elements of many styles ranging from ballads to rock to jazz.
Many cast members appear in multiple roles including as townspeople and as part of the ensemble of players.
Among them, Carter Abram (King Harold/singing guard), Harrison Abram (Elf), Wilson Abram (Hansel), Ethan Allen (Young Shrek), Marissa Allen (Duloc singer), Jacob Bair (Knight 3/Singing guard), Jocelyn Bingaman (Forever singer), Matthew Blake (Knight 2/Singing guard), Keyan Blyler (Greeter/Singing guard), Ashton Breed (Knight 1/Singing guard), Austin Catherman (Bishop/Singing guard), Reese Conklin (Bunny), Sarah Criswell (Young Fiona), Justin DiPaola (Singing guard), Whitney Driggers (Little Bo Peep Sheep), Camille Finerghty (Goldilocks), Teeanna Fogle (Duloc singer) and Kaylin Foss (Three Little Pigs).
Chloee Gemberling (Ugly Duckling), Elliana Girton (Mama Ogre), Courtney Hallenbeck (Duloc Singer), Natalie Harvey (Three Little Pigs), Laura Hamm (Gingerbread Man/Sugar Plum Fairy), Claire Hayes (Wicked Witch), Noah Hurst (Captain of the guards/Singing guard), Emma Hyder (Little Bo Peep), Sarah Koch (Three Blind Mice), Griffyn Kresovich (Teen Fiona/Three blind mice), Brysen Landis (Knight 4/Singing guard), Matthew Leitzel (Dwarf/Singing guard), Michael Lesher (Singing guard), Brandon Linn (Pinocchio) and Hannah Loughhead (Duloc singer) appeared.
Leigh Marks (Little Miss Muffet), Kyra Mattison (Little Red Riding Hood), Cassidy McClintock (Gretel), Mathew Melendez (Thelonius/Singing guard), Adelaide Miller (Forever singer), Adam O’Neill (Big Bad Wolf), Cady O’Neill (Duloc singer), Caleb Post (Mad Hatter), Seth Post (Peter Pan), Jacob Post (Puss-In-Boots), Amanda Reid (Three Little Pigs), Hunter Rowe (Humpty Dumpty), Emily Seebold (Dragon), David Shoemaker (Baby Bear), Adam Snayberger (Pied Piper), Madison Styers (Fairy Godmother), Rebecca Straub (Bird Singer), Cayden Susan, (Singing guard), Hope Swarey (Forever singer), Robert Swartzlander (Papa Ogre/Singing guard), Jillian Turner (Mama Bear), McKenna Varnes (Forever singer), McClenason Wagner (Papa Bear), Thomas Wagner (Swamp guard/Singing guard), Dillon Walter-Ramer (Tweedle Dum), Kiana Wenrick) Queen Lillina/Three Blind Mice), Lauryn Whiting (Duloc Singer/Townspeople), Taylor Williams (Tinker Bell) and Kyra Zechman (Duloc Singer) will also be on stage.
