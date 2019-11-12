NEW COLUMBIA — Milton American Legion Post members were joined for the first time Monday by the Warrior Run Marching Defenders for a salute to veterans at Bonanza Steakhouse.
The day-long salute included a musical tribute by the band and a ceremonial volley fired by Post 71 members.
Band Director Taylor Rhodes said attending the proceedings was highly anticipated.
“I have a lot of (members) who have family members in the military,” Rhodes said. “There are a lot of them who feel passionately about their country and are very patriotic.”
Chris Emery, a Warrior Run student, was not only on the drum line, but also sang “Amazing Grace” at the request of BJ Harman, Bonanza manager.
“(Harman) had asked if we had someone to sing Amazing Grace,” Rhodes noted. “Chris was someone I had in mind to sing. He is also in the choir and has gone to different higher-level festivals, as have a lot of our kids.”
Proceedings were opened by the Rev. Ralph Unroe, who sang the national anthem and offered words of inspiration. The band contributed the theme from “Shenandoah” and spirited arrangement of “America the Beautiful.”
Rick Divers, of American Legion Post 71, explained the symbolism of the nation’s colors as they appear on the flag.
Stanley Marr and Charlie Greiner folded a flag which would be placed on a ceremonial empty table in honor of the late Kaelan P. Fausey, an Army Ranger and veteran of service in Afghanistan. The flag would be presented later in the day to the parents of Fausey, who died in an auto crash near Hellertown.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa., 12) offered words of gratitude for the men and women who had served.
Once indoors, Keller and others got a close look at a German shepherd and a Malinois who visited from K-9 Hero Haven, a home for retired military dogs.
Lucrecia, a Malinois, had served in Afghanistan while Doxa, the shepherd served in Iraq. William Cossari of the Herndon-based home, noted that Doxa has taken some time to be socialized after service overseas, but Lucrecia seemed to transition quickly.
Attendees included Tom Fetzer, a 102-year-old veteran of the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach, and many other veterans of various military branches.
