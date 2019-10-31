Editor’s note: We continue our series on vaping today with input from a local business.
LEWISBURG — If the minimum age to buy tobacco and vape products were to go up, the manager of a local vape product shop said he’d be for it.
Zach Hassinger, manager of Wicked Stix Vape, Lewisburg, noted 18 is the current minimum age to buy vape products and well as tobacco. Tobacco 21 legislation, passed by the state Senate and under consideration by the House, would raise the age to 21 for both if signed into law.
“If their overall goal is to lower teen vaping, then obviously you’ve got to make it that no teens can buy it, (including ages) 18 and 19,” he said. “If any higher-ups wanted to really address the youth epidemic, they would be best off to put their sights on a way to implement a ban of online sales of vape products.”
Online vape sites only require age authentication which apparently can be sidestepped.
“You plug in a date and it lets you in the site,” he said. “From my understanding it is also easy to purchase a prepaid gift card like a Visa or MasterCard. It is going to be really easy or kids to acquire vape stuff online.”
Hassinger said Pennsylvania vape shops have a good record when it comes to abiding by laws governing underage sales.
“There may have been only a total of four vape store infractions on underage sales,” he said. “The rest from my understanding were convenience stores and gas stations.”
Hassinger added that the Wicked Stix policy of no sales without identification is enforced with rigor.
“That goes for an individual coming in the door and that also applies to groups coming in the door,” he said. “You could have one person out of a four-person group looking to purchase. If all four people aren’t presenting (ID), you’d be best off not to even come in the door.”
Hassinger was puzzled that flavored e-liquids have come under scrutiny while exotic varieties of alcoholic beverages, such as fruit flavors, have not been linked to underage drinking with the same certainty. Flavored e-liquids, Hassinger stressed, can be helpful in getting adults to stop smoking cigarettes.
“It seems as though some people think that once a person becomes an adult, they lose their sense of taste. All of a sudden, flavors are not appealing to them,” he said. “When in all actuality, I find that vanilla custard to be one of my favorite go-to flavors. It is one of the flavors which helped me successfully stop smoking.”
Other flavored vape users, Hassinger said, have reported similar successes. He also cited Royal College of Physicians reports that vaping presents about 5% of the harm of tobacco cigarettes. The group, based in the United Kingdom, has supported vaping as an effective way to quit smoking.
Hassinger noted he not only manages the shop and does customer service but also markets the business, does much of the purchasing and keeps track of inventory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.