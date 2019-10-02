LEWISBURG — David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said an agreement with PennDOT to turn back ownership of Hospital Drive to the township was less likely than once thought.
His conclusion came after a meeting with PennDOT officials.
“Initially, PennDOT had supported the idea of turn back with improvement of (a) roundabout at Hospital (Drive) and JPM Road,” he said. “They have since reversed that thought.”
The hope was that PennDOT would give up the road to township maintenance but also spend on designing a traffic circle or roundabout at the intersection with JPM Road.
“They have since said they can’t support that,” Hassenplug said. “It is a ‘new improvement’ of that roadway.”
Hassenplug said a Multimodal Transportation grant could aid in paying for the improvement estimated to cost $1 million or more. Approaches to the four-way stop intersection are now at angles which could make crashes more likely.
Supervisors and Roadmaster Jason Gessner told Willowbrook Homeowner Association representatives that curb repair planned for the development would not be affected if drain box repair was necessary. They also noted that street repair in the development would not damage new curbs.
Supervisors again gave Bucknell University cycling team members their approval to hold a series of three races on Saturday, March 28 on roads which were mostly in the township. The seven-mile course, including portions of Fort Titzell Road, Crossroads Drive, Sunrise Road, would be open to auto traffic during the races.
All riders will have to follow a “double yellow line rule,” where they risk disqualification if they cross a double yellow line. The event is insured by United States of America Cycling (USAC).
Andrew Schlicht and Matt McGauley, team members, noted that they would have to submit a bid to hold the race to a conference which scheduled events for the year ahead. They pledged to keep the township notified as events warranted.
