LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council resolved Tuesday night to follow Union County.
The borough agreed to extend the discount period and/or waive late fees for real estate taxes only if Union County did the same for its real estate taxes.
Before the resolution, issues discussed included whether taxpayers would be strapped for cash to pay their tax bills during the economic crunch associated with the current pandemic.
Whether a change would cause more confusion among taxpayers if the county did not change its deadlines was also discussed as well as how much the borough could potentially lose along the way. It was generally thought that the losses would not be consequential due to the percentage of taxes paid already.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert explained as the topic was introduced that Act 15 of 2020 gave municipalities the authority to extend a discount payment period to Monday, Aug. 31, and to extend the period where there are no penalties or fines to Thursday, Dec. 31. Such an action would have to to be adopted by resolution and presented to the tax collector.
Council also agreed to write a letter of support for a local regional community college and send it to Union County. Jordi Comas, council vice president, said the letter should include the idea that a community college should offer a chance for a well-rounded education after high school as well as technical and career-oriented programs.
The meeting was held online via the Zoom meeting app. Council President Luis Medina opened the session by acknowledging the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and thanking borough residents for doing their part to stay home to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Similarly, Mayor Judy Wagner proclaimed Helpers Day in the borough for Thursday. The mayor said the current emergency was unlike any other faced by the borough. It would likely be longer than hardship caused by floods or more common natural disasters. The efforts of mask makers, health care workers, other responders and volunteers were all acknowledged in the mayor’s proclamation.
