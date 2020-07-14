LEWISBURG — Papers filed by Pennsylvania state police alleged that Christopher T. Fernanders used an electronic tracking device to follow Heather S. Campbell to Buffalo Wild Wings in Hummels Wharf Friday night.
The Amcrest GPS device was allegedly placed in a SpySpot GPS tracking device box and placed on the undercarriage of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee registered to Campbell. Troopers concluded the device was placed there to stalk and track the Trevorton woman’s movements, based on documents found after a search of the Fernanders residence in Paxinos.
“We see that with stalking cases a good bit,” said Susan K. Mathias, CEO of Transitions of PA. “We actually help our clients understand where to look underneath their cars.”
Mathias admitted it was difficult to look underneath a vehicle every time and it was unfortunate that a device was apparently used in the recent incident. Campbell and companion Matthew Bowersox, of Mifflinburg, were shot and killed Friday evening in the parking lot of the restaurant, allegedly by Fernanders.
Papers indicated a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Fernanders was issued July 1 on behalf of Campbell.
Act 79, which went into effect in April 2019, was intended to protect victims of domestic violence by requiring individuals to relinquish firearms, ammunition and other weapons to law enforcement within 24 hours after a PFA has been issued against them.
“(Act 79) was a major piece of legislation when we got it through. But it does have some issues,” Mathias said. “It isn’t accompanied by a warrant. So they are told they have to relinquish weapons. A lot of times it is up to law enforcement to pursue that. If she said there were guns, it becomes a question of how far should law enforcement go.”
Mathias said she will learn from Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch and Northumberland County officials as to the steps taken and see if systems for victims can be improved.
Transitions of PA is a crisis center that provides empowerment and education to victims, families and communities to end patterns of abuse. A 24-hour hotline (800-850-7948) is available and there is more information at www.transitionsofpa.org.
