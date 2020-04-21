UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences will hold a virtual open house at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.
Those attending the open house will learn about the college’s 17 undergraduate majors, 22 minors, academic advising, research, internship programs, study abroad opportunities, student clubs, alumni support and more.
Current students will participate to talk about what it is like to be a Nittany Lion.
To learn more or to register, visit https://agsci.psu.edu/virtual-open-house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.