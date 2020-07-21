Bloomsburg Fair officials: 'We apologize'

BLOOMSBURG — The words "we apologize" were repeated constantly by two members of the Bloomsburg Fair Association Board of Directors who faced the media Tuesday afternoon, July 21, after a social media backlash broke out as the result of an incident which occurred during an event held over the weekend at the fairgrounds.
Fair President Randy Karschner and Grandstand Superintendent Brian Wawroski apologized for an incident which occurred during the Fireman's Relief Carnival.
A post on the Bloomsburg Fair Facebook page, which was subsequently deleted, included the image of someone in a dunk tank and the words "Dr. Levine? Thank you you were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many people were trying to dunk you. Thanks everyone that came out to support our local fire companies."
"Today, we have sadness," Karschner said, while opening Tuesday's press conference. "We're here to apologize for something that went bad. It turned out to be a social media nightmare for us."
He echoed the words of a press release which was issued immediately prior to the start of the press conference. Both the release and Karschner said the Bloomsburg Fair is an event welcoming to everyone.
"This past weekend, the fair hosted a fireman's relief carnival, a time set aside to help our valuable area volunteer fire companies so economically devastated by the cancelation of their annual carnivals," the press release said.
"During this event a fire company official, not connected to the fair, wore a dress for his turn in a dunk tank," the release continued. "Unfortunately, this soon transformed into a disrespectful parody of Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health... Regrettably, the parody was temporarily posted to the Bloomsburg Fair Facebook page."
Both the release and Karschner expressed "sincerest apologies" to Levine — who is a transgender woman — as well as the fair's shareholders, sponsors and the community at large.
Karschner declined to name the individual who was in the dunk tank or the fire department they are involved with. He refuted a social media claim that he was the individual who dressed like a woman.
He and Wawroski said the individual who dressed like a woman did not intend to mock Levine.
"Somebody walked up and said it looked to be the doctor," Karschner recounted. "It just went from there... It was no different than a Halloween costume, a Dollar General Halloween costume."
Wawroski said he believes the man was trying to impersonate Marilyn Monroe, but conceded the costume was also a bad representation of Monroe.
The two were asked whether money raised from the dunk tank will be donated to an LGBTQ organization. They indicated those funds were raised for fire companies, but said the fair wants to work with the LGBTQ community.
Wawroski and Karschner said fair representatives spoke with representatives from Levine's office, who were understanding of what transpired and accepted an apology offered by the fair.
Wawroski indicated representatives from Levine's office also addressed photos they saw of the event which depicted individuals in attendance who were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Karschner and Wawroski were asked during the press conference how masking and social distancing will be handled during the Bloomsburg Fair, scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.
"Maybe it's not the right time to have a fair this year," Wawroski said. "We don't know yet. We are going to make that decision in the next couple of weeks."
Karschner said fair board members have repeatedly stated that a final determination on whether to hold the fair does not have to be made until early August. He noted that timeline would allow the board to make proper notification to vendors.
While the board continues to determine whether a fair will be held this year, it is also continuing to evaluate the incident which occurred over the weekend.
"The fair board, staff, volunteers and partners will make it a priority to see that actions such as these never happen again," the press release said. "Through education and training, our organization will strive to be a leader in bringing together all and discrimination of any type will not be tolerated.
"I can assure you the Bloomsburg Fair will move forward in a direction that will make the region proud to have the fair in its midst."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.