HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there are 1,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 27,735.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 707. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Locally, Columbia County still has the most reported cases with 146. Northumberland County is at 60, Montour 48, Lycoming 30, Union 25 and Snyder 24. Four area deaths, three in Columbia County and one in Snyder, have been reported. No new deaths were reported Thursday.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• 6% are aged 19-24;
• Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
• Nearly 23% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
