LEWISBURG — Deb Chalmers of Lewisburg had a hunch over a month ago that the nation was on the edge of what has since become a huge health crisis.
“I saw that there was going to be a problem,” she said. “I started making masks for myself and my family. I’ve had some health issues.”
Chalmers said things started shutting down a week later as COVID-19 cases began to appear locally. About then she took one of her homemade masks to a doctor’s appointment.
“The nurses loved it and put in an order,” Chalmers said. “I realized that’s it. Everybody needs masks if my doctor’s office needs masks.”
Chalmers said she put a message on Nextdoor Lewisburg and her daughter put something on Facebook. She began sewing in earnest not too long after that.
To date, Chalmers and a team have made and distributed over 600 masks. Along with her daughter, she’s received help from one neighbor who has cut elastic and another who has ironed. Plain or colorful, the demand for their masks has been great.
“We have sent masks to two nursing homes, a fire company, hospice workers in the area and beyond,” Chalmers recounted. “(Also) a Wisconsin children’s hospital, the pediatric ward at Geisinger. Pretty much all over the place.”
The design was taken from the masks Chalmers had seen people wearing with three folds. It has also been suggested that it was better to use several other fabrics to interface with cotton and Chalmers has done just that.
“Instead of using elastic over the ears, I’m using elastic over the head and the neck. It makes for a tighter fit,” she added. “For awhile I could not get the elastic so I used string for ties.”
Chalmers has since returned to using elastic as the mask project is continuing.
“I’m not selling them. I’m giving them away,” Chalmers concluded. “It’s interesting. Every minute I’m sewing, I’m thinking maybe it is going to save somebody’s life. You never can tell.”
