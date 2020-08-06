LEWISBURG — Union County unveiled a $2.5 million grant program Thursday to aid businesses hurt amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Union County CARES Small Businesses, Nonprofit Recovery and Sustainability Fund was announced at a virtual meeting attended by commissioners, chambers of commerce leaders and a representative of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW).
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said grants of up to $15,000 would be distributed to small businesses and 501c3 or 501c19 nonprofits for working capital needs and expenses.
Commissioners stressed that applications would not be accepted after 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20. Applicants may apply online at the county website or download a printable application at unioncountypa.org. Applications were also available at the at the Union County Government Center.
The grant figure represented about 62% of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding available to the county.
“It is so important that more than 50% of the funding available to us will be going to the businesses and nonprofits in our region,” said Commissioner Stacy Richards. “We felt is was one of the most helpful and egalitarian ways to help us out of the economic impacts of COVID.”
Boop added that the $2.5 million grant program was part of the $4 million in CARES money received. A certain amount, not known until Request for Proposals are returned, will go to broadband development. The remainder will be applied to county expenses incurred during the crisis.
Commissioner Jeff Reber added that grants may be applied to direct expenses and revenue declines attributed to COVID.
Richards added that participation in programs such as the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) does not exclude eligibility but recipients may not “double dip” for needs which may have already been met such as Plexiglas shields for a restaurant or retail business.
Grants will be awarded based on a matrix of qualifiers which was notably based on a similar matrix in place in Lancaster County.
Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley president and CEO, said the makeup of Union County was like a smaller version of Lancaster County. The goal was to get liquidity into small businesses or nonprofits employing 100 or less people.
“We believe while $15,000 the maximum grant is not a huge amount of money (but) when you're thirsty a cup of water tastes really good and be life-saving,” Garrett said. “We believe this is the cup of water that might help those companies that are most struggling but most likely to survive this crisis we find ourselves in.”
Tea Jay Aikey, Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, encouraged applicants to ask questions. Calls were welcome from people who do not have internet access and a laptop computer would be made available if assistance was needed.
Joanne Troutman, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, similarly encouraged nonprofit business people to reach out.
“Don't be overly humble,” Troutman said. “Apply, we are not going to get this opportunity again.”
It was noted that recipients need to have their grant money spent by Wednesday, Dec. 30.
