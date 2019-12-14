MILTON — Surrounded by hundreds of toys, Watsontown-area elves have been hard at work wrapping gifts which will be distributed to more than 100 children in need through a program which was started 70 years ago by a Watsontown Police Department chief.
Brendi Brooke, Watsontown borough’s secretary/treasurer, volunteers her time to assist the Watsontown Police Department with the Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund. While volunteers with the police department and borough work throughout the year to collect financial contributions and gifts to support the project, Brooke said community members have been spending hours recently to wrap gifts for distribution this holiday season.
As of Thursday, Brooke said the program was preparing gifts to be distributed to 98 children in need within the Warrior Run School District. She expects that number to continue to grow over the next week
“Every day, we get more names,” Brooke said. “Last year, we had 122 total (children we helped).”
Children to receive the gifts are either recommended by individuals contacting the borough office, or through referrals made by the Warrior Run School District.
“On average, Santa Claus likes to see seven to 10 gifts (distributed to each child),” Brooke said. “Some of those may be a toothbrush, toothpaste. This year, we are seeing a lot of children that need shoes, coats and clothing.”
Brooke said volunteers purchase the correct size clothing to meet the needs of children who are referred to the program.
“We shop with pride and do our very best (to gather what’s needed for the children),” she said.
In addition to receiving new toy donations, Brooke said it takes around $8,000 in monetary donations to make the program a success each year.
She praised Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, which annually holds a drive which brings in hundreds of toys to support the project.
“It’s absolutely incredible what that congregation does to support this program,” Brooke said.
According to information provided by the Watsontown Police Department, Chief Carl Reed started the program during the 1949 Christmas season.
“Reed had become the chief of police for Watsontown in December 1944 and served until a few months before his death (in 1972),” the information said.
The idea for the program came to Reed while he was helping children cross the street on their way to school.
“For several years, Reed noticed that for several weeks before Christmas all the kiddies were in great spirits and had hopes that Santa would fill their wishes,” the information said. “After the holiday’s end the kiddies returned, some of them usually the ones from less-fortunate homes, seemed blue and unhappy.”
Reed started asking for old toys to be donated for the children.
“The local fire police repaired and painted the toys and local industries… aided financially,” the information said.
The program has continued to grow over the years.
Charlotte McClintock, wife of Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock, was among the volunteers recently helping to wrap gifts for the program.
She started helping with the program when Reed was chief, and her husband served as an officer with the department.
While McClintock has seen the program grow over the years, she noted that it’s sad to see so many people in the community need assistance. However, she expressed thanks to so many in the community who support the effort.
“The outpouring of love is just amazing,” McClintock said.
Council member Dan Folk and his wife Liz have also made helping to wrap the gifts an annual tradition. Dan said it’s important for them to help those in need at the holidays.
“We’ve been through some hard times, like everybody else,” he said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to go some place to help us.”
Brooke said the footprint of the program will be expanding in the year ahead.
“We may run a fundraiser or to throughout the year… so we are able to do more to help people,” she said.
Brooke offered thanks to everyone who continues to support the program.
“The most amazing part is the Watsontown residents and businesses that support the entire program from its beginning to the end,” she said. “The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Watsontown.”
Donations to support the program can be sent to: Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund, c/o Watsontown Police Department, P.Bo. Box 14, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
For more information on supporting the program, call 570-538-2773 or 570-538-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.