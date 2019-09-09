MILTON — The Milton Area School District will be reviewing its processes and efficiencies as a result of changes implemented at the start of this school year due to the closure of Montandon Elementary School.
The school board voted in June to close the school, transferring its approximately 130 students in kindergarten through fifth grade to Baugher Elementary School.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan recently responded via email to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on how the transition has gone and if there’s been any issues created by increased traffic transporting students to and from Baugher elementary.
“Every new school year brings changes, some years bigger than others,” Keegan said. “We used this change as an opportunity to review our current processes to seek out greater efficiencies in our transportation system as we are aware of parents’ traffic concerns.”
As the school year progresses, Keegan said the district will continue to access how the system is working. She noted that a new dismissal system separates bus traffic from the parent pick-up and drop-off area at the school.
At the middle school/high school complex, Keegan said parents recently received an email from the district reminding them that traffic traveling to the school to pick students up must come to the rear of the buildings at the end of the school day.
“The administrative team has been present at dismissal to ensure a smooth pick-up transition,” Keegan said.
She noted that students have settled “into the school year.”
“Teachers and students are excited to be back in the routine of the school day,” Keegan said. “Our classrooms are full of energy and hallways are bustling with activities.”
Keegan said no decision has been made on what will happen with the former Montandon Elementary School building in the future.
“The board of directors is considering all opportunities,” she said. “We maintain we will find the best opportunity for the Milton Area School District.”
At the July school board meeting, Keegan said the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), Behavioral Services Inc. and Crossroads Church of the Nazarene had all reached out to the district to express an interest in leasing the building.
In August, Keegan reported to the board that she had met with three organizations interested in utilizing the building.
“Two of the three folks I spoke to, if the board is interested in selling, they are interested in buying,” she said.
If the board is interested in leasing the 27,000-square-foot facility, Keegan said she was estimating it could bring in $215,000 in alternative revenue to the district.
Keegan noted in her email to The Standard-Journal that any organization interested in the building should contact the district office by calling 570-742-7614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.