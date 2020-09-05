NEW COLUMBIA — PennDOT announced short-term alternating single lane closures will continue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Thursday Sept. 10 on westbound Interstate 80 from mile marker 199 to the Clinton County line.
The agency said microsurfacing of the roadway would take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
