HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday afternoon by the Pa. Department of Health showed several new cases of COVID-19 in area counties.
Union County added six new cases and is now up to 56, while Northumberland County added five new cases and is up to 150. Lycoming County added three cases and is up to 152 and Columbia County added three cases and is up to 340. Snyder (33) and Montour (50) counties remained level. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
A breakdown by county and ZIP code follows:
Northumberland County, 150 cases (Sunbury 54, Milton 20, Shamokin 13, Northumberland 13, Mount Carmel 9, Muncy area 7, Watsontown 6, Coal Township 5, Herndon 5)
Union County, 56 cases (Lewisburg 17, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 6)
Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 88, Williamsport 25, Muncy area 7, South Williamsport 6)
Montour County, 50 cases (Danville 29)
Columbia County, 340 cases (Berwick 174, Bloomsburg 75, Orangeville 43, Catawissa 12, Benton 7, Millville 5)
Snyder County, 33 cases (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7, Winfield 6)
In long-term care and nursing facilities, no new facilities were added to existing counts. Lycoming County has three facilities with COVID cases, most of which come from a single Jersey Shore facility. Northumberland County has one facility, in Sunbury, where a case was reported for a resident. Two Union Conty facilities have single cases reported among staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.