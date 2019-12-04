BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania recently announced immediate reforms for its Greek Life system, with the primary focus on the health and safety of its students.
The reforms are aimed at curbing dangerous drinking, hazing, sexual assault, and other negative behaviors and consequences found in the Greek Life system around the country. The new initiatives were established following conversations and exchanges of information with other institutions that have forged new paths for their fraternity and sorority communities.
Various reforms were announced, including zero tolerance for hazing. Hazing that involves alcohol, physical abuse, or any behavior that puts a student’s mental or physical health at risk will result in permanent revocation of university recognition of the chapter.
During the next 18 months, the entire fraternity and sorority community will be in a probationary period as these new reforms are implemented. Those organizations or individuals who do not meet the requirements will be held accountable and adjudicated through the student conduct process, the university announced.
