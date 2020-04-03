MIFFLINBURG — People in the helping professions have themselves been seeking help.
Susan Decker, licensed professional counselor (LPC) with Rooted Relational Therapy, said it’s a change associated with the COVID-19 crisis. She said the fear of contracting the coronavirus is common, but not as frequent as fears of the broader consequences.
“We’re seeing an increase in intakes,” Decker said. “A lot of health care providers are under a lot of stress. We’re seeing quite a few of them.”
The practice is seeing people who didn’t struggle with anxiety or stress before the consequences COVID-19 began to spread.
“It depends on where they work and the job stress,” Decker said. “There is a lot of stress right now with people out of jobs. A lot of people are worried about losing their jobs.”
Young moms at home with all their kids are also under stress, Decker said, as are other people who have been sequestered or quarantined.
“People are very lonely,” she added. “Maybe they are by themselves and can’t get out like the used to.”
Decker said people who have had trauma in their past are generally at a heightened state of arousal or anxiety. When a crisis like the current one happens, it can be debilitating.
Once the COVID-19 crisis passes, Decker expected post-traumatic conditions to be common.
“Especially among health care providers,” she said. “They are being asked to work all kinds of shifts. They are fearful. Some of them don’t have the protection they are supposed to have and there is a lot of anger that comes from that.”
Decker speculated that attitudes and priorities may change as a result of the crisis. But career and financial worries were expected to persist as business sectors go through more change. Food service and retail, at a virtual standstill, were among those likely to see changes.
Minimizing the time spent watching news was recommended, as well as following through with some normal routines, getting fresh air and exercise. Decker also said it was important for parents to talk with their children, as young people can pick up on parental stress and may want to know more about what’s going on.
The practice was still seeing clients in person, Decker said. But an interactive service, Telebehavioral Health, was helping clients be seen without coming to an office. Decker said insurance now covers the telemedicine service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.