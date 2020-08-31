HARRISBURG — State data released Sunday showed confirmed cases in Columbia County rose by 60 as the number of students at Bloomsburg University with coronavirus continues to climb.
As of Friday, 118 students have tested positive at. New data is expected today.
Elsewhere locally, new confirmed cases rose by 10 in Lycoming County and four each in Union and Snyder counties. Three new confirmed cases were reported Sunday in Northumberland and Montour counties.
Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County. No other new deaths were reported.
Statewide, cases since March total 133,504 and deaths are up to 7,673.
An increase of 843 cases was reported statewide Saturday.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 621 cases (34 deaths)
• Union County, 352 cases (4 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 489 cases (22 deaths)
• Columbia County, 627 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 352 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 116 cases (4 deaths)
