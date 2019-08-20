Author pens novel about enslaved woman

MILTON — As he penned his first work of historical fiction, Dr. Brian C. Johnson of Milton at times believed the subject of his novel was speaking to him.
“I felt so connected to Judah the entire time I wrote this book,” Johnson said. “I feel Judah spoke to me, audibly.”
In speaking with other writers, Johnson learned that’s a common feeling which can come over those who are writing in the genre.
Johnson formerly served as the director of the Frederick Douglass Institute for Academic Excellence at Bloomsburg University. He now teaches classes for Luzerne County Community College and Lackawanna College.
In October 2016, just three days after successfully defending his doctoral dissertation, Johnson led a group of Bloomsburg University students on a trip to the Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Va.
The first presentation the group attended at the plantation was in the kitchen, where Judah served.
“I was so taken in by this story,” Johnson recalled. “The thing that got to me the most, (the park ranger speaking to our group) said there are only two documents that tell us Judah lived.
“That pierced my heart.”
One of those documents was a letter the lady of the plantation, Nelly Madison Hite, wrote after Judah died. The death was referenced in that letter. The other was a document containing the names of slaves who served at Belle Grove Plantation.
Johnson noted that Madison Hite was the sister of President James Madison.
From the time he first learned of Judah, Johnson vowed to make her life known. She served as the plantation’s lead cook from 1816 to 1836.
His fourth book, “Send Judah First: The Erased Life Of An Enslaved Soul,” was recently released by Hidden Shelf Publishing House.
Previously, Johnson wrote “We’ve Seen It All Before: Using Film Clips In Diversity Awareness Training,” “Reel Diversity: A Teacher’s Sourcebook” and “The Room Downstairs.”
While little is known about Judah’s life, Johnson worked extensively with Belle Grove Plantation to sort through historical research to paint a likely picture of what an enslaved cook would have experienced.
Plantation Executive Director Kristen Laise provided Johnson with numerous historical records from the plantation.
Through those records, Johnson learned that when Madison Hite married her husband Isaac, her father presented the couple with 15 slaves as a wedding gift.
Eventually, the number of slaves at the plantation grew to 276.
“(Isaac Hite) looked at slavery as a necessary evil,” Johnson said.
“We look at slave owners as all bad people,” Johnson continued. “For me, what I love about this story I created, it paints a human face on these people... This is a man and woman trying to make a life.”
Records from the plantation indicate Judah had two children, and was pregnant with a third, when she arrived there. By the time she died, she had given birth to 12 children.
While it’s not known how Judah got pregnant, Johnson said it was common for slave women to be raped as they were transported from Africa to the United States.
In his novel, Johnson portrays Judah as a rape victim, given it was something which was known to occur to women of the era.
“I never imagined writing historical fiction,” Johnson said. “I wanted to tell a real story, yet we don’t know the real story.”
He relied heavily on historical information to craft what he believed to be an accurate depiction of the life Judah would have experienced.
“I wanted to give honor to this woman,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t imagine she ended up having 12 children, only to be forgotten. That troubled me.
“I wanted people to know Judah was a human being.”
As he wrote the book, and made several visits to the plantation, Johnson said he worked to remain true to the history of the era.
“(Belle Grove Plantation) is an educational site,” he said. “(Laise) wanted their story tellers to be OK with the story I was telling... They have been very supportive.”
In a press release, Laise praised Johnson for his work.
“A Belle Grove researches the lives of the men, women and children who were enslaved here, the story of Judah seized our hearts,” she said. “We are so pleased that it has inspired the heart, imagination and talents of Brian C. Johnson too.”
Both she and Johnson noted there are many things about Judah’s life they would like to learn the answers to.
“Although we still have many questions about the lives of Judah and her children that we hope to answer, this story brings her life in a magical and powerful way,” Laise said.
While it’s not known where Judah’s ancestors may be, Johnson hopes one of her descendants read the book and step forward.
The book ends with recipes which may have been cooked by Judah.
“Food culture is so important to my family,” Johnson relayed. “In the middle of writing this, I wondered if I could be a descendent of Judah.”
In addition to hoping to identify Judah’s descendants, Johnson hopes the book also ends up as curriculum used by teachers across the nation.
He believes many Americans are fearful of what he describes as “the country’s dark history.”
“As an educator, I want to be able to talk about these kind of things,” Johnson said. “If you don’t learn from your history, you are doomed to repeat it.”
He said it’s easy for the nation to “write off the enslaved people.”
“We think they’re unimportant,” Johnson said. “People like Judah... built this country.”
A book launch party was held Aug. 3 at Belle Grove Plantation.
As part of the festivities, Johnson said the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project held a banquet, which was attended by more than 200 people.
During the banquet, the organization presented various awards to individuals of African descent who have impacted the food culture in the Shenandoah Valley. Johnson accepted an award presented on behalf of Judah.
With the successful launch of his first historical fiction novel, Johnson has accepted an invitation to write a historical fiction work about a “slave pastor” from Alabama who served an integrated congregation.
Johnson plans to travel to Alabama as he begins his research for the book.
A signing for “Send Judah First: The Erased Life Of An Enslaved Soul” is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Barnes and Noble at Bucknell University, 400 Market St., Lewisburg.
Copies of the book are available for purchase on Amazon.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
