SUNBURY — Republicans Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon combined to receive more than 60% of the votes cast in the race to fill three seats on the Northumberland County board of commissioners for the next four years.
Schiccatano, an incumbent, led the way with 8,960 votes, representing 30.79% of the votes cast. Klebon received 8,814 votes, or 30.29% of the votes cast.
Democratic incumbent Kym Best appears set to retain her seat on the board of commissioners. She received 5,024 votes, or 17.26% of votes cast.
Democrat Tom Aber received 4,490 votes, or 15.43% of votes cast, while Independent John Burd received 1,772 votes, or 6.09% of of votes cast. Forty-one write-in votes were cast.
Schiccatano, 65, will be entering his second term on the board of commissioners. The board’s current chair, Republican Rick Shoch, opted not to seek re-election. Schiccatano and Kelbon, who is 64 years old, were running mates.
“The electorate in the county sent a clear message in support of Sam and I,” Klebon said.
“We almost doubled (the votes received) by the third candidate,” Schiccatano added. “That’s a reflection on what me and Rick have done the last four years. The people were seeing we’re trying and doing the right things.
“We were taking Northumberland County in the right direction and it was an honest direction.”
Both Schiccatano and Klebon vowed to be “full-time commissioners” and said there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“The first thing we will have is Joe sit in on the budget (meetings) for next year,” Schiccatano said.
Since Northumberland County now has what he classified as a good rapport with surrounding counties, Schiccatano said this is the right time to begin discussing the possibility regionalizing 9-1-1 services with surrounding counties. He also noted that the courthouse is in need of renovations.
“Me and Joe will work hard to try to continue to improve Northumberland County,” Schiccatano said.
Klebon agreed.
“We are going to do the best job we can do to try to keep the county moving forward,” Klebon said. “Sam and I have similar beliefs and come from similar backgrounds. We believe in hard work.”
Best, who is 48, will also be entering her second term on the board. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Commissioners are paid $35,999.86 per year in Northumberland County.
Three Northumberland County row officers were uncontested in their bid for re-election.
The uncontested row officers, their political party, the total number of votes they received, and their salaries are: Treasurer Kevin Gilroy, Republican, 11,965 votes, $53,833.78; District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, Republican and Democrat, 13,840, $179,298.86; and Sheriff Robert Wolfe, Republican and Democrat, 14,238, $53,833.78.
Milton District Judge Michael Diehl was also uncontested, appearing on the ballot as both a Republican and a Democrat. He received a combined 4,019 votes. District judges in Pennsylvania are paid $91,597 per year.
All results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.
