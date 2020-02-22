Editor’s note: ‘Honoring Valley Veterans’ continues today during a month-long tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle at Iwo Jima. Next week, more from those who were there.
BLOOMSBURG — Standing in the pilot house, the highest point aboard the destroyer escort (DE) Melvin R. Nawman (416), Dick Donald had no idea he was about to witness the most iconic moment of World War II — the raising of the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima.
A moment that was immortalized in a photograph and provided a shot of adrenaline to the United States’ war effort stateside, boosted morale and went on to spawn countless books, movies and even songs, was just five days into the battle which slogged on for another 30-plus days and claimed thousands of young Marines’ lives.
Just 19 at the time, Donald had already been part of four campaigns in the Pacific by the time he arrived near Iwo Jima, weeks before the Marines’ assault on the island.
“We were losing that battle and Marine moral was dead low,” he remembered. “None of us felt good. All of a sudden, without warning, that flag went up. The Marines took off their helmets and started cheering.”
Navy ships surrounded the tiny, eight-square-mile island and the ships’ whistles sounded while sailors cheered.
“I was overcome with the sight of that flag,” said Donald. “The sun was never brighter, and it was a sunny day. The flag was never prettier. It came to me, as a 19 year old — no philosopher, no academic — I realized for the very first time why we young kids were willing to die for that flag.
“I didn’t do any cheering. I did a lot of thinking.”
Just the night before, kamikazes attacked as they did every night for 100 nights against Navy ships between Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
“We shot down two,” remembered Donald. “The Bismarck went down in two hours, though.”
To this day, Donald still remembers seeing a young sailor clinging to an anchor as the aircraft carrier plunged into the sea on Feb. 21. That young man, who Donald remembered screaming, “I can’t swim,” was one of more than 315 killed with the sinking of the Bismarck.
The raising of the flag was succeeded by horrific combat and tens of thousands of casualties on both sides. Donald remembers the men fighting around the mountain, where the Japanese were entrenched in some of the island’s 16 miles of tunnels.
“We were just off Yellow Beach and we could observe our guys battling from tunnel to tunnel with flamethrowers,” said Donald. “You could smell the flesh burning.”
Donald thought a naval blockade would eventually suffocate the Japanese, and save many lives.
“It was known as ‘Sulphur Island,’ Iwo Jima was,” he said of the volcanic island, which was just five miles long and two miles wide. “You could smell it before you could see it. If you cut off the island, they’d have no fresh water.”
Instead, the amphibious assault by the Marines sparked one of the bloodiest battles of the war, and arguably the Pacific’s most notorious. Some 80,000 Americans were involved. American intelligence attempted to guess the number of Japanese fighters at Iwo Jima, though it was tough to ascertain due the extensive tunnel complex. In addition to the miles of tunnels, there were 1,500 man-made caverns and hospital facilities with beds carved into the rock, deep underground. There were over 750 blockhouses and pillboxes.
“Every beach was a death field, a killing field,” said Donald. “They Japanese got better and better at killing us with every invasion. You never get used to what you saw, that killing field. We saw heads, we saw legs, arms. Military weapons are not kind to bodies. The bodies covered the beaches. These were kids, some lied about their age.”
The Japanese were notorious for ignoring war protocol. They routinely tortured captives, before ultimately killing them in brutal fashion.
“Traps were dug into the sand,” said Donald. “They’d leap out and drag a Marine into the trap, crucify him and then throw his body back out. The Japanese were excellent night fighters. We were not.”
Iwo Jima was Donald’s fifth invasion and by the time he was 10 miles from the island, he saw the bombardment by naval ships and the Army bombers from above.
“Those bombers were flying back and forth,” he said. “The experts said there’s nobody alive on that island.”
It turns out there were more than 22,000 Japanese fighters on the island, and each was prepared to die for the emperor. Ultimately, some 19,000 died on the island. Only a couple hundred surrendered, and several remained. The last remaining fighters surrendered in 1949, years after the end of the war.
The effects of seeing so much combat live with Donald to this day. He’ll be 95 in July.
“When I came home, no one wanted to hear the war stories,” he said. “We didn’t talk about it. It’s so frustrating. When you’re down, you’re down. Depression — anyone who went through what I went through would have thoughts of suicide.”
