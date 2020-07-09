WATSONTOWN — Eighty-seven cars participated in a cruise, held Saturday, July 4, through the Watsontown, Turbotville, McEwensville and Milton areas.
Liz Folk, who organized the cruise, offered thanks to John Ravert and his family for escorting the cruise through Watsontown, with patriotic music playing from a calliope.
She also extended thanks to Watsontown Police Department Officer Chris Snyder and the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
"We can't forget Bobby Simpson, who helped direct cars in and out of the (Watsontown Memorial) park and who went above and beyond to help a stranded cruise participant," Folk said. "Bobby let the person he did not know use his truck so that person could drive to Selinsgrove to get parts for his car. And that is what small-town America is all about."
