With this being mid-January, it won’t be long now until it’s time for our annual Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo which will be held Feb. 15-16 at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School. It’s hard to believe, but this will be the 21st Cabin Fever Expo, brought to the area by The Standard-Journal.
Once again this year, thanks to a lot of effort by my wife Karen, it looks like it’s going to be a great show. I really have to hand it to her – the planning of the expo is a year ‘round project, taking up a considerable amount of her time. No one outside of the family can possibly understand what a commitment this event has become. To say I’m proud of what she has done would be a huge understatement.
Looking at our list of vendors, I’d have to say we have a great mix including taxidermists, hunting and fishing gear, outdoor adventures, conservation groups, law enforcement representatives, wildlife art and crafts, campgrounds, home improvement and furnishings, specialty snacks and lots more. On top of that, once again The Standard-Journal has invited the Mifflinburg Hose Company to operate the food stand in the kitchen, which means there will be plenty of good food being served.
When we advertise our expo as being family friendly, we truly mean it. Thanks to the following sponsors we once again will be free admission: 360 Hunting Blinds, Hoover Tractor, Shady Brook Campground, Adamo Funeral Home, BZ Motors, Buffalo Valley Door Service, Hepler Geothermal, JBK Services, Mifflinburg Variety Store, R.E.Davidson & Son, Schlegel Excavating, Weaver’s Archery, Young’s Taxidermy, Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Hans Cedardale Satellites, Runkle Agency and TK Tackle. The expo wouldn’t be possible without their generosity. Should you wish to contribute toward next year’s expo, you may do so as you enter by making a contribution to the donation jars which will be split equally between The Standard-Journal and The Wildcat High School Fishing Team.
On the subject of generosity, where else can you take the entire family, including the kids (expect a special kid’s activity area), and find yourself invited to register for a chance to win one of the many door prizes to be given away? Prizes like a custom rod and reel, a Trijicon rifle scope, a crossbow, and here’s a biggie – a 360 Hunting Blind! That’s not to mention lots of other prizes like tackle boxes, backpacks, fishing tackle and lots more. We even have a drawing just for the youngsters. Truly this is a show with something for everyone.
If you don’t have plans yet for Feb. 15-16, consider yourself invited to the expo. It’s a great opportunity to visit with old friends or make new ones. It always amazes me how many folks stop by our booth just to say hello. Just one of the many benefits of being a member of a small rural community where people truly care about one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.