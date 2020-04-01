LEWISBURG — A Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“This one is truly dramatic,” said Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center Bucknell University (SBDC) director. “It is truly large in terms of federal relief or response to the needs of small business in a time of crisis.”
Businesses with less than 500 employees, private non-profit organization and veterans organizations affected by COVID-19 were eligible. Stumbris said applications would be taken starting Friday.
Stumbris said PPP loans were available through banks and backed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Their intent was that employees of a small business may stay on the payroll.
Disaster loans by banks were already were already in place for eligible Pennsylvania businesses.
However, Stumbris said the bank needed to be an SBA-approved lender as well as have an existing relationship with the business.
“We are all going to be reassured by some semblance of familiarity in this very challenging time,” Stumbris said. “Sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals plus a good range of nonprofit organizations will be able to apply.”
Application forms, information sheets and terms and conditions were now available www.sba.gov with a link at the SBDC site.
Loan forgiveness was a component, but Stumbris advised applicants to pay attention to the fine print. That included a stipulation that 75% of the forgivable amount would have to be for payroll.
“Understand the allowable expenses,” he added. “A quick summary is (they are) payroll expenses, mortgage payments, rent payments and utilities for a period of eight weeks.”
The maximum amount available would be the lesser of $10 million or 2.5 times the average monthly payroll based on 2019 figures. The loan would be for two years at 0.5%.
“This program is going to have a truly mind-boggling number of applications going to it,” said Stumbris. He added that he first call for an applicant would be to a lending institution where they have already established a relationship.
Stumbris observed that the SBA website has already been through a few recent changes.
“As the applications go ‘live’ on Friday for the new (program) I anticipate there will be a bit of a ‘learning curve’ for all of us.”
Stumbris also suggested checking that the bank is an SBA-approved lender. If not, the bank may apply is interested.
“The SBA is actively ramping up their customer service,” Stumbris added. “SBA field offices throughout the country are staffing up.”
He said the SBA was also looking to add participating lending institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.