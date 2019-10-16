MILTON — A former state senator who now encourages Pennsylvanians to remain in the commonwealth brought his message to Milton Tuesday night.
Rob Wonderling, Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce president, said the GrowPA strategic agenda could help reverse the decades-long flight of residents from the state.
“What we are attempting to do in each county in Pennsylvania is really start a grassroots movement,” he said. “It begins with ideas. Tonight thanks to this chamber of commerce and this community in Milton, we shared a lot of really interesting ideas of what leaders and this community are doing to help this region grow and create jobs for folks.”
Wonderling called it a bottom-up approach in which ingenuity of civic and community leaders are turned to for leadership rather than reliance on government.
“What has happened in the last 30 years in particular is that economies have globalized,” he said. “We have devices like desktop computing, cell phones, it doesn’t matter. You can be anywhere in the world and do something of value.”
Wonderling noted that the state was declining over the last 30 years. Where there were not enough people and not enough good-paying jobs, the government took on those responsibilities by default.
“We think part of GrowPA is a bit of a collaborative reset,” he added. “The economic interests working locally in partnership in partnership with the local county or state government can think about Pennsylvania in a more modern way, think about it more globally.”
Wonderling, who represented portions of Northampton, Montgomery, Berks and Lehigh counties during his senate career, was skeptical that the decline had slowed or been reversed.
“It all gets to very simple math,” he said. “You got to keep generating individual wealth by having many citizens participate in the economy, not a declining number of citizens in the economy.”
Suggestions informally discussed included promoting purchase of fixer-upper homes, creative use of marketing bed-and-breakfasts and taking college seniors on pub crawls while pitching local job availability.
