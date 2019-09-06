Saturday, Sept. 7
• Puzzle swap, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church of Mifflinburg, 332 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-1883 or 570-966-2971.
• Mini Petting Zoo, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Monica’s Hearts Annual Fall Fling, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Field, Campbell, N.Y.
• Healthy Choices 101, noon to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. Presented by members of the Bucknell University Women’s Rowing Team.
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Katys Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Muncy. 570-764-2412.
• Lasagna dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., St. John’s UCC Fellowship Hall, 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia. 570-412-5127 or stjohnsucc@ymail.com. ($)
Sunday, Sept. 8
• Country-style dance, 2 to 5 p.m. Freeburg Community Center, 11 E. Church St., Freeburg, American Folk Musicians Association 11, with Cross-n-Over. (D)
Monday, Sept. 9
• Free hernia screening, noon to 4 p.m., UMPC Susquehanna Sunbury Community Hospital, 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury. 877-883-4791. (R)
• Lewisburg Garden Club meeting, 1 p.m., fellowship hall of St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Eric Nyerges will present “How to Stop the Spotted Lanternfly.”
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg; and 1 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland. RedCrossBlood.org.
• Acrylic painting instruction, 1 to 3 p.m. Mifflinburg YMCA Center, 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-7273. ($)
• Warrior Run School District Job Fair, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Warrior Run Middle School cafeteria, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. www.wrsd.org/employment.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, State College. mts@uplink.net.
• Lewisburg After Five Dinner, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Country Cupboard, Lewisburg. 570-742-8995 or blyler@dejazzd.com. (R) ($)
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Bayada Pediatrics, 209, E. Third St., Williamsport; and 1 to 6 p.m., Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville. RedCrossBlood.org.
• Diabetes Education, 3 to 4 p.m., West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Route 15, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200.
• 2019 Smart Justice Advocacy Circuit, doors open at 5:30 p.m., program from 6 to 8 at Hotel Edison, 401 Market St., Sunbury. A program on the fight for probation reform.
• “Elevate your Health and Life with CBD” presentation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton. Presented by Shannon Davis. 610-476-5030. (R)
Thursday, Sept. 12
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., LCBC Church, 2421 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg. RedCrossBlood.org.
• Cancer survivorship discussion, light refreshments served at 5:30 p.m., discussion starts at 6, Apple Conference Rooms, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 or www.evanhospital.com. (R)
• Jazzmeia Horn, 7:30 p.m., Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Lewisburg.
Friday, Sept. 13
• Reeds School Reunion, 12:30 p.m., Carriage Corner, 257 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0330. (R) ($)
• Teen Dance, 7 to 9 p.m., Milton Middle School cafeteria, Milton. For students in grades six through eight.
