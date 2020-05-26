MIFFLINBURG — Dozens of golf carts carrying Hidden Valley Camping Resort campers gathered Sunday to maintain a tradition which almost didn’t happen this year.
Cindy Carpenter, organizer, said canceling the Memorial Day program was considered in view of the size of the gathering it would likely attract. But she agreed with Tom Welling, acting preacher for the popular campground, who suggested doing something.
“Memorial Day will never be the same if we don’t honor our veterans and the ones who’ve passed on,” Carpenter said. “This is what we do every year, we honor our veterans past and present. As long as I’m here, this is always going to be Memorial Day.”
Hymns, words of inspiration and tributes to the fallen all contributed to a thoughtful hour for seasonal campers and guests. Many sat in their carts, 40 or more feet from the stage.
Highlights included a sermonette by Welling, a song sung by Carol Acker and a rendition of God Bless the USA by Russ Diemler. Stones with the insignia of each branch of military service were placed at the points of a five-point star.
The proceedings were dedicated to Geri Shimko, a Vietnam-era Army nurse who was among those attending. Her memories, read by Carpenter, were of tending to men near death, at times holding them as they called for their mothers and took their last breaths.
