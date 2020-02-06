LEWISBURG — What exactly is in those popular vapes and e-smokes?
Ana Islas, Rileigh Casebolt and Jewel Cook, working at Bucknell University, sought to find more about the battery-powered devices. Of special interest was whether more carbon monoxide (CO) was produced when a variable power device was used on higher settings.
Islas, from Baltimore, Md., said they drew no direct health-related conclusions, but the information gathered was valuable.
“The e-liquid (or) vaping juice companies would lead you to believe there are no chemical reactions happening,” she said. “Which is why just finding this correlation is so important because it proves there are reactions happening and just why they are happening is what needs to be looked into.”
The group worked with Dr. Dabrina Dutcher, chemistry and chemical engineering, and chemistry Prof. Karen Castle. They set up the equipment needed to collect vapor from a box mod and analyze it through a pulse laser diode system. The measuring system was akin to a spectrometer.
“We ramped from zero watts up to about 200 (watts),” Dutcher said. “At 180 to 150 watts, (CO) is dangerously high. But no one really uses it in that range.”
Dutcher and Islas said to make sure what they suspected was indeed CO coming from the unit was genuine, they rigged up a vacuum chamber with a lab-based CO detector and a box mod inside. The detection equipment almost instantly found CO was present.
Islas said initial results for flavored vapes initially showed higher CO in menthol and strawberry/banana when compared with flavorless. Their work will continue as the students will also look into the CO content of other flavors.
Islas added that vaping in its various forms was popular on campus but only box mods were tested.
“We’re not just vaporizing stuff that is in there and emitting only (CO),” Dutcher concluded. “We know we are making reactions, probably oxidation reactions if we are making (CO). It is more indicative of the other stuff that is coming out that is making it interesting.”
Dutcher hoped vaping companies could set a power limit on electronic vaping devices. The first study findings were published in Tobacco Control, a peer-reviewed medical journal.
Cook and Islas, seniors, continued work begun by Casebolt, a class of 2018 member.
