MILTON — A Milton woman was taken into police custody Thursday following an alleged protection from abuse (PFA) order violation.
A contempt for violation of order charge was filed this week against Mackenzie Taylor, 29, of 710 N. Front St., Milton, in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. The charge was filed as a result of alleged incidents which occurred Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13.
Following a hearing at the Northumberland County Courthouse in which Matthew Ditolla was awarded a one year PFA order against Mackenzie, court papers said Mackenzie approached Ditolla and begged him to drop the order.
Later, court documents said said Mackenzie sent four text messages to Ditolla and called his place of employment in Milton eight times.
Witnesses reported seeing multiple police officers with guns drawn along North Front Street on Thursday evening. Immediately following the incident, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said officers were taking an individual into custody who was suspected of violating a PFA order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.