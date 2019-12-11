Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Assist fire/EMS, 1:13 a.m., South Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; noise complaint, 1:35 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 6:12 a.m., North Derr Drive; police information, 8:26 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; suspicious vehicle, 10:06 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 10:13 a.m., St. Mary and North Fifth streets; traffic warning, 11:08 a.m., Market and Seventh streets; hit and run, 11:33 a.m., North Second Street; record check, 1:10 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; commercial motor vehicle, 1:53 p.m., Stein Lane and Adams Avenue; warrant service, 4:33 p.m., St. Louis Street; traffic warning, 9:29 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:38 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:58 p.m., North Derr Drive; transport, 10:19 p.m., South Second Street; criminal mischief, 11:43 p.m., North Water and St. Mary streets.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Assist police agency, 12:28 a.m., South Susquehanna Trail at Verdilla Road, Union Township; open door, 2:48 a.m., Market Street; assist police agency-horse on the run, 5:01 a.m., Stein Lane at Route 304; traffic warning, 7:22 a.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; traffic warning, 7:43 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8 a.m., West Market Street school zone; commercial motor vehicle, 8:59 a.m., Buffalo Road and North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 11:32 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Supplee Mill Road; hit and run, 12:13 p.m., North Seventh Street; fraud, 1:14 p.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 1:57 p.m., Bloomsburg police; traffic warning, 2:11 p.m., St. Anthony at North Fourth streets; hit and run, 4:03 p.m., North 10th Street; traffic arrest, 8:06 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 8:20 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 8:32 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 8:37 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 9:06 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:18 p.m., South Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:26 p.m., South Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:40 p.m., North Derr Drive.
Northumberland County District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Lucas Nye, 44, of Watsontown, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving under the influence (two counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving.
• Morgan Walker, 34, of Point Township, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a theft charge.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 4:51 p.m. Oct. 19 at 594 E. Academy Road, Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and through an investigation discovered Yvonne Dreese, 58, of Selinsgrove, allegedly operated a 2013 Nissan Altima while intoxicated. She was arrested for DUI and charges were filed, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:37 p.m. Dec. 4 along Route 15 north, between Route 15 and Lupine Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers reported a 2010 Honda Insight driven by Wayne R. Hauck, 83, of Sunbury, entered the highway without clearance and was struck by a northbound 2000 Peterbilt 379 driven by Clayton R. Haines, 25, of Lewistown. Hauck was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. It is unknown whether or not he was belted, police noted. He will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway. Haines was belted and was uninjured.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at KFC, Shamokin Dam.
A 2002 Infiniti QX4 and 2015 Chevrolet Silverado were backing from parking spots when the Chevy stopped upon seeing the Infiniti backing, police noted. As the Infiniti continued backing, its rear bumper struck the passenger side of the Chevy, police added. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 11:36 a.m. Saturday along Middle Road, east of Decker Road, Adams Township.
A 2000 Chevrolet S10 driven by Montanna G. Blackwell, 18, of Middleburg, was traveling west when it failed to take a right curve, went out of control, crashed into an embankment and rolled onto its roof, troopers noted. Blackwell was belted and sustained a minor injury, police reported.
Dissemination of intimate image
• 8:26 a.m. Oct. 15 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township.
Someone received text-based messages containing nude images from a suspect later identified by troopers, it was noted. The investigation continues.
Harassment
• 8 p.m. Sunday at 474 N. Lenig Road, Union Township.
Troopers said a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both of Selinsgrove, were involved in a physical altercation. Both were cited.
Burglary
• 11:20 a.m. Sunday along Apple Lane, Perry Township.
A 27-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested following an alleged domestic involving a 28-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman and a 1-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl. The man was arraigned on charges, troopers added.
Retail theft
• 2:24 p.m. Nov. 27 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Wayne Gavenas, 38, of Pottsville, was charged after he allegedly stole Vortex outdoor products valued at $24.97, a Wahl stainless steel trimmer valued at $53.97, a Bernzomatic campsite torch valued at $12.97, Hyper Tough 77-piece electronic repair kit valued at $13.94, Dove dry spray valued at $3.94, Wrangler carpenter pants valued at $20.86, Axe body spray valued at $2.94, Wrangler jeans (two pair) valued at $17.87, Hyper Tough 4-in-1 mini screwdriver valued at $1.97, Blackweb portable battery valued at $29.88, Good Chromecast Ultra valued at $69, Hyper Tough wireless soldering iron valued at $15.97 and a battery tester valued at $5.84.
Retail theft
• 3:34 p.m. Friday at Kohl’s, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Melissa Rodarmel, 46, of Mifflinburg, allegedly took five pieces of jewelry valued at $172.56 and a container of lip scrub valued at $5.60 without paying. Charges were filed.
