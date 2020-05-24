LEWISBURG — Questions will likely linger in the months ahead as to why some businesses received state waivers to stay open through the coronavirus crisis while others did not.
“What we had advocated for early on was like an objective safety standard that would apply universally rather than an industry-specific guideline,” said Rep. David Rowe (R-85). “That just lends to supply chain issues and a whole number of things that all ended up coming to happen.”
Rowe said the waiver process, offering amendment options to the governor’s initial shutdown list, had serious problems from the start.
“You had an influx of waiver applications that I don’t think the governor was expecting or least definitely not prepared for,” Rowe said. “He received tens of thousands of waiver applications.”
Rowe said the waiver process was closed with thousands of requests unprocessed.
Approval, when granted, was also seemingly arbitrary.
“We had people where two competing businesses of the same type. One would get a ‘yes.’ One would get a ‘no,’” Rowe said. “You’d have businesses which accidentally applied twice (when) two general managers both applied. They would get two letters back. One would say ‘yes.’ One would say ‘no.’”
Rowe noted that the state Senate recently subpoenaed documentation surrounding the waiver process. He said it received only a list of businesses which had received a waiver.
“(That) is creating even more concern,” Rowe said. “The number of waivers they told us were approved was less than the number that was on the list was released publicly.”
Rowe said businesses across the state received letters that their waivers were being pulled with no explanation. He speculated that waivers were pulled by the governor’s office to create consistency on the list.
The waiver matter should be subject to some sort of oversight process, Rowe said.
“We are keeping a list as this progresses of all the issues that are enabling the executive to sort of run amok,” Rowe said. “We are going to be addressing those issues legislatively in weeks to come.”
Rowe said he hoped the Senate would continue to push for more information about waiver denials. He also expected House and Senate oversight committees to look into discrepancies.
The governor, he said, was currently vetoing many of the bills which have come his way. Rowe hoped that in due course, there could be a governor in office who shows more respect for the elected members of the State House.
