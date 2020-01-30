LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called to a computer repair store after an employee discovered what appeared to be child pornography on a person’s laptop.
Police said the computer allegedly belonged to Harry J. Miller, 63, of New Berlin. A police filing said Miller was contacted and denied knowing exactly what was on the computer at first, but later admitted that images were on the computer which he shouldn’t have had.
Miller allegedly conceded to a police officer that he had been addicted to pornographic images for some time. He noted that it had progressed from barely legal images to child pornography.
Miller was said to be unsure as to whether there were images of infants on the computer, but maintained they were not among those he viewed. He also said biggest regret was having to inform his family.
The filing against Miller, including seven felony counts of sex abuse of children, possession of child pornography, also alleged he had 1,116 pornographic images and 17 videos stored on the computer.
The Child Advocacy Center of Sunbury determined with “reasonable certainty” that all of the images on the computer were of children under age 18 and about 100 were of children recognized to be less than 14 years old.
Papers alleged that there were 287 images where there was indecent contact with nude children.
A preliminary hearing date on the felony allegations was not posted by press time on the state Department of Justice web portal.
