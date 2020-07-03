Shortly after NASCAR released its 2020 schedule, I wrote a column blasting the series for messing with one of its most traditional race weekends — the July 4 weekend.
I criticized NASCAR for moving its July 4 weekend race from Daytona International Speedway to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In fact, I noted that since 1959 the only year in which NASCAR’s summer race at Daytona was not held around the July 4 weekend was 1998, when wild fires in the area forced the event to be postponed until October.
“It is a complete trashing of tradition for NASCAR to not race at Daytona on July 4 weekend,” I wrote.
We all know what happened to the 2020 schedule. It’s been completely upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
While NASCAR will still be racing at Indianapolis this weekend, there will also be racing action at Daytona.
The IMSA sports car series — which is owned by NASCAR’s France family — will be racing at Daytona on Saturday evening. The event is being held to make up for the April race in Long Beach, Calif., which was canceled due to the pandemic.
It’s very ironic that although NASCAR planned to not hold a race at Daytona on July 4 weekend, a race will still be contested on July 4 at the historic track. Although the format will be different as it will be contested on the track’s infield road course, it will be good to see race cars in action at Daytona on Independence Day.
Spectators will also apparently be on hand, as track owner NASCAR will be selling tickets to up to 5,000 Florida residents. If I were a Florida resident, I would be making plans to attend as it’s always entertaining to watch the sports cars in action at the fabled track.
There’s also a lot of irony in this weekend’s race at Indianapolis.
In my column last year, I questioned why NASCAR would race at Indianapolis in the heat of the summer.
“Whose bright idea was it to move the Brickyard 400 to the July 4 weekend?” I wrote. “The race which was once a crown jewel has had a sagging attendance for the last 10 years. Last year, NASCAR moved the race to the fall in what it claimed was an effort to find more favorable temperatures for fans. What sense does it make to move the race back to the heat of the summer?”
Because of the pandemic, no fans will be in the stands so the track won’t have to worry about a poor attendance due to the heat.
I have also been a critic of IndyCar races being held on the track’s infield road course, and I wasn’t thrilled when it was announced that Saturday’s Xfinity Series race would be held on the Indianapolis road course.
But scheduling changes due to the pandemic have suddenly turned this into one of most interesting race weekends of the season. The IndyCar series and NASCAR’s Xfinity series will stage a Saturday doubleheader on the Indianapolis road course, followed by Sunday’s Cup race on the oval.
Fans — myself included — have been clamoring for an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader. Now, it’s finally going to happen, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though it is a bit ironic that the weekend will occur without any fans in attendance.
If the race weekend would’ve been open to fans, I would’ve seriously looked into attending. Hopefully this is a precursor of things to come, with IndyCar and NASCAR’s top two divisions sharing race weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.