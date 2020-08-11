TURBOTVILLE — Following a one-hour executive session, the Warrior Run School District school board voted to stick with its previously approved Health and Safety Plan and open for in-person instruction Thursday, Aug. 20.
Board members Doug Whitmoyer, Tamara Hoffman, Mark Burrows, Linda Shupp, Danelle Reinsburrow, Jennifer Meuele, JJ Lyons and Daniel Truckenmiller voted in favor of moving forward with the previously approved plan. Gail Foreman voted against.
The vote was made during the board’s Tuesday, Aug. 11, committee session, which was held online via Zoom.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the administration initially felt confident in the Health and Safety Plan previously approved by the board.
Components of the plan include requiring face coverings to be worn throughout the day when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. The coverings are required when students are on buses.
The plan also gives families the options of having their children educated in the classrooms, online via a real-time learning option or online taking classes via Warrior Run’s cyber school.
According to the results of a survey sent out to families in the district, Hack said 80% are opting to have their children educated in school. In addition, he said 170 students will be taking advantage of the real-time learning option, 70 will utilize Warrior Run’s cyber school and 30 to 40 will be home schooled.
On Monday, Aug. 10, Hack said districts across Pennsylvania received new recommendations from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.
“To say that we are beyond frustrated is an understatement, considering the timing of this,” Hack said. “Everything we are hearing on this is it is a local decision.”
According to the new recommendations, Hack said schools in counties classified as having a substantial rate of COVID-19 transmission are recommended to move to a remote learning model. Counties classified as having a moderate transmission rate are recommended to use a blended learning model.
Under the terms of the recommendations, Union County is currently in the substantial category, while Northumberland County is listed as moderate, Hack said.
Warrior Run draws students from Northumberland, Union and Montour counties.
Had the board not opted to stick with its previously approved Health and Safety Plan, Hack proposed the district use a blended learning option in which students whose last names started with the letters “A” through “L” would have attended classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The remaining students would have attended classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. Online instruction would have been held for students on days they weren't in the classroom.
Board member Mark Burrows said students need to be educated in the school buildings five days per week.
“The leadership of this state and the Department of Health is embarrassing,” Burrows said. “I believe the kids need to be in school for various reasons. Anything other than in-school learning will be a disaster.”
He added that he talked to a number of parents who wanted their children to return to the classrooms.
Board member JJ Lyons agreed with all of Burrows’ comments.
In other business actions, the board approved the following extra-curricular and intramural positions: Taylor Rhodes, instrumental music director, $3,460; Ryan Czekaj, assistant instrumental music director, $1,940; Nancy Mathna, flag/rifle assistant, $1,170; Kevin Myers, chorus director, $1,250; Elizabeth Snow, musical director, $2,250; Taylor Rhodes, assistant musical director, $1,000; Elizabeth Snow, drama coach, $1,125; Kevin Myers, stage manager, $1,040; Trish Berry, student council advisor, $945; Nicole Morgan, student council advisor, $945; Amy Liberatore, Brian Shaffer and Scott Hoffman, National Honor Society, $166.67 each; Jason Reed, Outdoor Club, $250; Rodney Keiser, outdoor club, $250; Brent Gordner, FBLA, $500; Jan Turzanski, TSA, $500; Deb Waughen, FCCLA, $500; Emily Howell and Ryan Pelletier, Class of 2021 advisors, $500 each; Brad Newlin and Nicole Watson, Class of 2022 advisors, $400 each; Alissa Wolfe and Kip Hoffman, Class of 2023 advisors, $300 each; Billie Royles and Randi Wilson, Class of 2024 advisors, $200 each; Marguerite Eisenhuth, middle school digital newspaper advisor, $615; Patricia Kasel and Amy Bowers, middle school student council advisors, $945 each; Matt Watts, middle school yearbook advisor, $420; Joleine Bergmueller, middle school vocal music director, $1,775; and Patricia Kasel, LEO Club advisor, $450.
