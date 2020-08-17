MILTON — Earth was officially moved Monday in Milton, marking the start of construction of a $2 million project which has been five years in the making.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on approximately 8 acres of land at the intersection of Mahoning Street and Ferry Lane, where the new headquarters for Pinpoint Federal Credit Union is expected to be open for business in the spring.
Brenda Raker, the credit union’s president and CEO, said there’s a reason the credit union has not yet made public photos of what the 4,000-square-foot facility will look like when completed.
“I want people to see it progress,” she said. “I think you’ll have a wow factor with the building… It is going to be something that doesn’t look like any other building in Milton.”
Jason Budman, chair of the credit union’s board of directors, said in 2015 the board realized the credit union’s growth was being restricted at its present location on Center Street. The credit union has been based on Center Street for 20 years. Prior to that, its headquarters were in downtown Milton.
“Through our strategic planning sessions, we quickly identified our need to build a new facility capable of being the home base for what we hope in the future will support many satellite branches for Pinpoint,” he said, adding that the credit union has a branch office at McCann School of Business and Technology in Lewisburg.
The credit union’s current location on Center Street will be put up for sale when the new building is complete.
In 2016, the credit union closed on the purchase of land at the intersection of Mahoning Street and Ferry Lane, where H. Warshow and Sons formerly operated a large warehouse which burned in 2010.
In speaking to those in attendance at the groundbreaking, Budman noted that in March 2016, the credit union had an approximately 100-foot high smokestack which was part of the facility demolished.
The land was granted Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status beginning in 2019. Sites granted KOZ status are not charged property taxes for a 10-year period. The status is targeted at undeveloped and underdeveloped properties in order to spur business growth.
In addition to not being charged property taxes for a 10-year period, Budman said properties which are granted KOZ status are also able to take advantage of a streamlined process when environmental remediation work is needed.
“With this being an old manufacturing site, there were some environmental challenges we had to overcome,” Budman said.
While not specifying what those challenges were, he credited the Department of Environmental Protection, Molesevich Environmental and Black Rock Environmental with assisting with the necessary work to have the site remediated.
Budman noted that DEP approved construction of the new building to move forward as the completed remediation work met all of its criteria.
Raker said the facility will be built near the front of the complex, and will be accessed off of Ferry Lane. Land in the back portion of the complex will be available for possible future business development.
It was noted during the groundbreaking that Strosser Bear Architects and Larson Design Group worked on the building and site plans for the property. T-Ross Brothers Construction is the prime contractor for the project.
Budman said the building construction will cost $1.4 million, with overall project budget being $2 million.
Raker credited the Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA) for its work in attaining KOZ status for the property.
TeaJay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce — of which MAIDA is a branch — said she was excited to see the work in attaining the KOZ status pay off with Monday’s groundbreaking.
She said the groundbreaking is part of an overall trend of economic growth in the area.
“We’ve been seeing continuous growth over the last month,” Aikey said. “It’s not all gloom and doom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.